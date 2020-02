This pixel work portrays visible styling changes, albeit without also showcasing the rear end of the bed wielder. Even so, the headlight design comes to complete the styling of the front grille - we'll have to thank digital artist Mo Aoun for these pixels. Oh, and you can easily compare this digital work with the current car, which is portrayed in the image gallery above.Nevertheless, the most important changes for the refreshed Raptor should land on the tech front. For one, spyshots have shown prototypes without the leaf spring setup of the current model, albeit with the Blue Oval having yet to confirm the transition to coil springs.Even if the Raptor switches to the latter solution, the standard F-150 should keep its leaf springs, with Ford betting on assets such as improved towing stability and load-leveling for the latter - the carmaker has introduced a similar scheme for the Ranger and Ranger Raptor , with the latter featuring a handling-improving coil spring setup, unlike its basic siblings.Entering rumor mill land, I have to mention that certain voices talk about the V8 architecture making a comeback. So while the current Raptor worked hard to convince die-hard aficionados that six cylinders and turbocharging are enough, Ford might borrow the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 for the 2021 F-150 Raptor.Wishful thinking aside, with the end of the current model's life cycle approaching, a blown V8 Raptor could make for a fitting swansong.Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that while the 2020 release of the redesigned F-150 is almost certain, the revised Raptor could make us wait until next year.