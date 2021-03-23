Widebody Porsche Taycan "Big White" Rendering Looks Like an NFT Dream

With the ongoing NFT (non-fungible token) revolution opening up a plethora of possibilities for digital artists and those who wish to collect and/or trade their work, the concept of a car collection might soon expand. Sure, we're used to stepping inside real-world garages loaded with memorable automobiles, but what if the whole story moves into the virtual realm? The rendering we have here delivers a small taste of this, although without actually playing the NFT card.
Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has created a garage for the virtual builds he dreams up. For today, we get to see three of his creations sharing the well-lit space, with a Porsche Taycan Turbo S taking center stage (more on the cars below).
Sure, there's no crypto link for this art. But the Instagram post at the bottom of the story is enough to provide a glimpse of what can happen once such adventures are taken into the world of blockchain.
Until recently, the ways in which digital artists could sell their creations were quite limited, but the said revolution has come to change that.
The NFT concept involves computer files being assigned proof of ownership and authenticity via the blockchain, a public digital record of transactions designed to be tinker-free.
Artists who wish to offer their work to the public in this form need to enter a marketplace, and then mint the digital tokens by uploading and validating the data on a blockchain, which usually involves the ethereum network rather than the bitcoin one. Finally, they have to list the creation on the said marketplace so buyers can place their bids.
As is the case with your local currency, cryptocurrencies are fungible, which means that one ethereum will always have the same value as any other. Still, NFTs have individual valuations set by the top bidder, as it would happen with the physical work of a famous artist. Having been around for a few years now, NFTs have only entered the mainstream this year after multiple images and animations sold for mind-boggling prices.
Returning to the eye-catching pixels currently on our screens, let's zoom in on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S that has received a widebody kit from Saleem.
"I'm really enjoying curating my own personal virtual garage of car builds at the moment, another [vehicle] added to the ever-growing fleet is this Street Taycan," the London-based digital master states on Instagram.
The EV has been fitted with generously-sized overfenders, although these feature a rather restrained design, while there's also a front splitter. Factor in the hue adorning the vehicle, and you'll see why we chose the nickname in the title.
And while the Turbo S comes with air suspension from the factory, the hardware present on this example takes the machine closer to the road. Speaking of the connection to the surface below, this is now established via custom Rotiform WGR-M wheels, whose polished finish easily stands out.
Trying to peek inside the cabin shows what appear to be custom rear seats with heftier bolsters; if this machine were to be used as, say, a track taxi, the bucket-style approach of the rear seats might be justified.
As Saleem goes on to explain, this virtual Taycan project is still a work in progress. And perhaps that explains while the creation is less exuberant than the two contraptions sitting next to it in the said garage—we've covered these in dedicate articles, but we'll drop brief descriptions below.
For starters, there's a second Porsche, namely a 911 "Carrera Outlaw" mélange that brings together cult Neunelfer developments such as the 1973 Carrera RS and the Slantnose (Flachbau) factory option of the 1980s.
Representing America, we have a 1972 Chevrolet C10. The truck seems to have been prepared for the needs of a particular enthusiast, namely "hoonigan" and rally driver Ken Block.
So, given the rather extreme nature of the said contraptions, it's obvious that the Taycan has landed in the garage to serve the role of a daily driver.
Sure, there's no crypto link for this art. But the Instagram post at the bottom of the story is enough to provide a glimpse of what can happen once such adventures are taken into the world of blockchain.
Until recently, the ways in which digital artists could sell their creations were quite limited, but the said revolution has come to change that.
The NFT concept involves computer files being assigned proof of ownership and authenticity via the blockchain, a public digital record of transactions designed to be tinker-free.
Artists who wish to offer their work to the public in this form need to enter a marketplace, and then mint the digital tokens by uploading and validating the data on a blockchain, which usually involves the ethereum network rather than the bitcoin one. Finally, they have to list the creation on the said marketplace so buyers can place their bids.
As is the case with your local currency, cryptocurrencies are fungible, which means that one ethereum will always have the same value as any other. Still, NFTs have individual valuations set by the top bidder, as it would happen with the physical work of a famous artist. Having been around for a few years now, NFTs have only entered the mainstream this year after multiple images and animations sold for mind-boggling prices.
Returning to the eye-catching pixels currently on our screens, let's zoom in on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S that has received a widebody kit from Saleem.
"I'm really enjoying curating my own personal virtual garage of car builds at the moment, another [vehicle] added to the ever-growing fleet is this Street Taycan," the London-based digital master states on Instagram.
The EV has been fitted with generously-sized overfenders, although these feature a rather restrained design, while there's also a front splitter. Factor in the hue adorning the vehicle, and you'll see why we chose the nickname in the title.
And while the Turbo S comes with air suspension from the factory, the hardware present on this example takes the machine closer to the road. Speaking of the connection to the surface below, this is now established via custom Rotiform WGR-M wheels, whose polished finish easily stands out.
Trying to peek inside the cabin shows what appear to be custom rear seats with heftier bolsters; if this machine were to be used as, say, a track taxi, the bucket-style approach of the rear seats might be justified.
As Saleem goes on to explain, this virtual Taycan project is still a work in progress. And perhaps that explains while the creation is less exuberant than the two contraptions sitting next to it in the said garage—we've covered these in dedicate articles, but we'll drop brief descriptions below.
For starters, there's a second Porsche, namely a 911 "Carrera Outlaw" mélange that brings together cult Neunelfer developments such as the 1973 Carrera RS and the Slantnose (Flachbau) factory option of the 1980s.
Representing America, we have a 1972 Chevrolet C10. The truck seems to have been prepared for the needs of a particular enthusiast, namely "hoonigan" and rally driver Ken Block.
So, given the rather extreme nature of the said contraptions, it's obvious that the Taycan has landed in the garage to serve the role of a daily driver.