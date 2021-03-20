Chevy C10 "Black Box" Shows Muscular Widebody in Sharp Rendering

The Chevrolet C10 we have here is a 1972 example, the final model year of the second generation and the last before computer-aided design featuring wing tunnel aero optimization was introduced. Of course, the idea with manipulating that airflow was the reduce drag, thus boosting fuel efficiency and while the virtual build portrayed in this rendering sports its fair share of aero work, its purpose is a bit different.
There's a whole list of custom items that have been fitted to the truck to add downforce, from the splitter that sits below the factory bumper, to the complex spoiler adorning the cab. The latter, which is held in place with the help of no less than five rods, sits quite close to the composite rear vindow-penetrating roll cage.
All the pieces above are justified (more on this below) and so its the widebody kit, with the meaty fenders accommodating Rotiform KB1 wheels shod in slick tires. The name of the rolling goodies is no accident: those as hoonigan/rally driver Ken Block's initials, since he helped design the rolling goodies in real life.
Oh and, if, by any chance, gazing at the clean posterior of the the truck, which features custom LED lights and nothing else, made you wonder how it would be like for this Chevrolet to join Block's 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck... we can't help you. All we know, at least for now, is that we're feasting our eyes on a rendering coming from Khyzyl Saleem, an artist whose pixel dreams sometimes make the transition to the real world.
The nickname in the title? That one is on us.
As for why all those updates were necessary, the angular side pipes, which leave the vehicle just after the front wheels, are just a hint of the badassery lurking behind that classic radiator grille. And with bucket seats and multi-point harnesses adorning the cabin, the picture is complete.
