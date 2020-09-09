Mazda RX-7 Rear Window Louvers Look Like the Devil's Work

View this post on Instagram

Calling all fellow RX7 FD3S owners, our first @lto_livetooffend FD3S Rear Window Louvre Prototype is almost finished!! - - For the longest time I've always wanted a rear Louvre for my RX7 (FD), but none existed, most likely due to how curved and awkward the rear window is. So I designed one, and we went about bringing it to life! I've always loved the added aggression a Rear Louvre brings to a car & soon you'll be able to buy one for your FD! - - This is an early version (hence it being a Prototype), final version will have some structural changes before we bring it to the market, but I'm incredibly exicted!!! Before you ask, yes, I have a full bodykit designed for the FD also (not the one pictured) :). - - #lto #livetooffend #art #design #mazda #rx7 #fd3s #fdnation #rearlouvre #louvre #louvredesign #comingsoon #prototype #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem

