Mazda RX-7 Rear Window Louvers Look Like the Devil's Work

9 Sep 2020, 14:39 UTC ·
by
It's not like anybody needed confirmation of the fact that the FD-generation Mazda RX-7, which was produced between 1991 and 1997, continues to receive plenty of love. Nevertheless, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem decided to give us just that - the aficionado is now working to give RX-7 owners the possibility to adorn their rotary machines with rear window louvers.
4 photos
Mazda RX-7 Rear Window Louvers (rendering)Mazda RX-7 Rear Window Louvers (rendering)Mazda RX-7 Rear Window Louvers (prototype)
The British artist, who sits in the front line of the rendering revolution that has taken over the web, often enjoys blurring the line between digital and real-world builds. And his previous efforts of the sort involve the widebody Polestar 1 cover car he designed for the NFS: Heat game, which morphed into a project for the 2019 SEMA show, as well as creating the LTO (Live To Offend) aftermarket label.

Now, LTO has already gifted the world with E30 BMW body kits (these also made waves at SEMA, by the way) and, since Saleem happens to own an RX-7, the current development came natural.

In fact, let's hear the story in the enthusiasts' words: "For the longest time I've always wanted a rear Louvre for my RX7 (FD), but none existed, most likely due to how curved and awkward the rear window is. So, I designed one, and we [LTO] went about bringing it to life! I've always loved the added aggression a rear louvre brings to a car and soon you'll be able to buy one for your FD!"

For now, the said hardware is in the prototype phase and you'll find this next to the renderings displayed in the Instagram post below.

As the artist explains, the production version will feature certain "structural changes" and that's not all. Apparently, Saleem is preparing a full body kit for the FD RX-7, albeit not the one portrayed here.

With Mazda’s new Wankel motor set to be cast in the role of a range extender (it’s coming later this year), we’re always happy when the rotary-powered machines built in the past receive extra attention.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Calling all fellow RX7 FD3S owners, our first @lto_livetooffend FD3S Rear Window Louvre Prototype is almost finished!! - - For the longest time I've always wanted a rear Louvre for my RX7 (FD), but none existed, most likely due to how curved and awkward the rear window is. So I designed one, and we went about bringing it to life! I've always loved the added aggression a Rear Louvre brings to a car & soon you'll be able to buy one for your FD! - - This is an early version (hence it being a Prototype), final version will have some structural changes before we bring it to the market, but I'm incredibly exicted!!! Before you ask, yes, I have a full bodykit designed for the FD also (not the one pictured) :). - - #lto #livetooffend #art #design #mazda #rx7 #fd3s #fdnation #rearlouvre #louvre #louvredesign #comingsoon #prototype #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Sep 8, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

