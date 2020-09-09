Mazda RX-7 Rear Window Louvers Look Like the Devil's Work

Now, LTO has already gifted the world with E30 BMW body kits (these also made waves at SEMA, by the way) and, since Saleem happens to own an RX-7, the current development came natural.
In fact, let's hear the story in the enthusiasts' words: "For the longest time I've always wanted a rear Louvre for my RX7 (FD), but none existed, most likely due to how curved and awkward the rear window is. So, I designed one, and we [LTO] went about bringing it to life! I've always loved the added aggression a rear louvre brings to a car and soon you'll be able to buy one for your FD!"
For now, the said hardware is in the prototype phase and you'll find this next to the renderings displayed in the Instagram post below.
As the artist explains, the production version will feature certain "structural changes" and that's not all. Apparently, Saleem is preparing a full body kit for the FD RX-7, albeit not the one portrayed here.
With Mazda’s new Wankel motor set to be cast in the role of a range extender (it’s coming later this year), we’re always happy when the rotary-powered machines built in the past receive extra attention.
