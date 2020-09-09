Kumpan’s 54i Electric Scooter Lineup Prepares to Delight Environmentalists

With the electric revolution in full swing, the fact that e-scooters are set to become one of the preferred ways to get around places is more than crystal clear. I mean, internal combustion engines aren’t exactly the environment’s best friend, nor are they an efficient way of powering our vehicles.
Believe it or not, only about 20% of the energy they generate goes on to actually put things in motion, while the remainder is lost in the form of heat (I know, I was shocked too).
Despite the automotive industry’s enormous technological advancements, none of them managed to improve that shameful figure by any significant margin. Sure, there's no doubt that these powerplants’ rumble is a truly delightful soundtrack to any petrolhead’s ears. However, in terms of efficiency, they’re nothing but an utterly scandalous turn-off.
On the other hand, we can’t really blame someone for wishing to spend the duration of their trip in the comfort of a private car, instead of having no choice but to get up close and personal with strangers on the subway at rush hour.
When you’re working nine to five, there’s just no way of avoiding getting all touchy with other folks on overcrowded trains or buses. Oh, needless to say, some of these fellows have a very questionable level of hygiene; and anyone who lives in a large city knows precisely what I’m talking about!
Kumpan Electric (also known as E-bility GmbH) was founded in 2010 by Patrik, Daniel and Philipp Tykesson. The German manufacturer specializes in developing eco-friendly scooters and their current range consists of four fully electric models. As you might have already guessed, these green machines score a big fat zero on the emissions scale.
The first variant in Kumpan’s 54i family is a tiny entry-level two-wheeler that goes by the name of Inspire. This little guy is fed by as many as three 51-volt lithium ion batteries, with a combined maximum range of 112 miles (180 km). Its e-motor will produce up to 4 hp, allowing for a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph). While the Inspire won’t be setting any Nürburgring world records any time soon, it’ll certainly do the trick when it comes to avoiding traffic jams or crowded subways.
Next, the 54 Iconic features a similar setup, but its motor’s output figures and top speed are slightly higher. Additionally, unlike its humbler sibling, the Iconic comes equipped with a full LED lighting package.
Last but not least, the firm refers to their range-topping model as Ignite. This bad boy is perfectly capable of reaching a top speed of 62 mph (100 kph), thanks to its motor’s 9.4 ponies. Furthermore, you will find upgraded hydraulic disc brakes and CBS, along with an improved suspension kit. Finally, its wheels are hugged by a pair of high-performance sport tires.
Each and every one of these innovative pieces of machinery was honored with a 7” (17.8 cm) touch-sensitive display that enables you to keep track of battery life and top speed. All things considered, Kumpan’s electric two-wheelers pack the basic characteristics that you’d expect from just about any scooter.
Nonetheless, they achieve this in an environmentally friendly fashion, which is definitely worthy of some credit!
