Toyota Supra Almost Loses Drag Race to 300-HP Yaris Hot Hatch With AWD

4 1969 Chevrolet C10 Looks Rusty, Hides Modern LS V8 Under the Hood

3 Low-Mileage 2003 Ford SVT Lightning Could Be a Steal at $30,000

2 The 2022 Ford Maverick Is Slightly Longer Than a Mustang GT Fastback

More on this:

Toyota Pickup "Drift Darling" Is a Badass Race Truck in Quick Rendering

Given the cult status the Toyota Tacoma has achieved in the U.S., it can be easy to forget things weren't always so. If we take a look at the Japanese carmaker's mid-size, light-duty bloodline, we'll notice that, back in 1995, the Tacoma replaced a model that was simply dubbed Toyota Pickup for the American market. That brings us to the topic of the race truck rendering we have here. 4 photos



Now,



The vehicle came with a rather svelte appearance from the factory, and this approach builds on the look. Heck, now that the thing looks even more compact, those factory mirrors bring Shrek's ears to mind.



Given all the sliding the machine has to perform, this has obviously been brought close to the asphalt, while the muscular overfenders barely contain its custom wheels and tires.



Another element that stands out is the front splitter, which is secured via a pair of rods, and the same is true for the aero element adorning the tailgate.



Aptly named digital label dorifuto visuals, which is responsible for the pixel stunt, has also considered safety-related aspects, which is why the bed now holds a cage.



PS: If you happen to be looking for a real-world build based on the Gen V Toyota Hilux, here's one



View this post on Instagram A post shared by dorii (@dorifuto_visuals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dorii (@dorifuto_visuals) Of course, the rest of the world knew the Pickup as the Hilux, and we're talking about the fifth generation born in 1988. Back in those days, some of the vehicles sold in America were still imported from Japan. Only a part of the production came from what was once the NUMMI (New United Motor Manufacturing) plant, the California location that currently serves as a Tesla factory.Now, drift trucks seem to be more popular than ever these days, and it appears this modern classic Toyota bed machine has been given such a conversion, which explains the nickname we used in the title.The vehicle came with a rather svelte appearance from the factory, and this approach builds on the look. Heck, now that the thing looks even more compact, those factory mirrors bring Shrek's ears to mind.Given all the sliding the machine has to perform, this has obviously been brought close to the asphalt, while the muscular overfenders barely contain its custom wheels and tires.Another element that stands out is the front splitter, which is secured via a pair of rods, and the same is true for the aero element adorning the tailgate.Aptly named digital label dorifuto visuals, which is responsible for the pixel stunt, has also considered safety-related aspects, which is why the bed now holds a cage.PS: If you happen to be looking for a real-world build based on the Gen V Toyota Hilux, here's one putting a 2JZ to work at the drag strip.