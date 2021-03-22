2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Prototype Looks More Race-Ready Than Ever

While the latest generation of the 911 GT3 has brought Porsche one step closer to building a racing car for the road, especially when it comes to aerodynamics, the upcoming 911 GT3 RS (992) will look more like a Le Mans racing car that has somehow escaped on public roads.
We are less than a few months away from the official unveiling of the most hardcore GT3 RS model in Porsche history, with the Stuttgart sports car maker about to unleash what will be the quickest and likely the last naturally aspirated homologation special before moving on with hybrid technology.
Spotted with minimal camouflage on German roads, a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS pre-production prototype got spy photographers' attention with its downright obnoxious rear wing and funky overall aerodynamics.
Not many official details are known about the model so far, but the new GT3 RS is expected to raise the bar set by the latest GT3 even higher regarding power, downforce, and all-round track performance.
While the non-RS model is already able to do a 6:59.927-minute lap time on the famous Nürburgring, its Renn Sport version should even outgun the mighty 991.2 GT2 RS around the same track, despite a reasonably large difference in horsepower and torque.
In 2017, the latest Porsche 911 GT2 RS managed to do a round of the Green Hell in just 6:47.3 minutes, so the new GT3 RS has some pretty big shoes to fill in that regard.
Set to be powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six with around 530 horsepower and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, the new model is expected to be the final masterpiece in Porsche’s lineage of road-going engines that don’t feature forced induction.
With six individual throttle bodies, a dry-sump lubrication system, and paired as standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the new engine will also have a screaming redline that should best the 9,000-rpm achieved by the regular 911 GT3.
It’s not the powertrain that will necessarily make the difference on the track, though, but the massively improved downforce that is mostly borrowed straight from the world of motorsport.
The giant rear swan-neck wing introduced by the non-RS model is even larger on the new track toy, which also sports several extra vents and winglets to seriously increase the car’s aerodynamic prowess at high speeds to a level never-before achieved on a Porsche road car.
