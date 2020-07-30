Widebody Miata "Cyberpunk Darth Vader" Looks Like a Race Car

The Miata is probably the best first-time project car. It's super common and cheap, and there's a huge industry around it. If you want the community to respect your build, it's probably best to start with the most iconic generation, aka the NA MX-5.
We've shared a big chunk of the best projects we could find over the years. Some of them have wild mods that try to replicate D1 drift setups or even designs from other companies. However, the world of renderings still has few surprises, like this one from Brad Builds.
It's one of the more aggressive makeovers we've seen and it seems inspired by the world of Japanese race cars. The widebody kit is easy to spot, though we doubt anybody could make something so smooth without Mazda's support. However, it's worth pointing out that the GT1-themed all-metal Miata we featured a few months ago came pretty close to this look.
The rendered Miata is also killing it in the front aero department, where the chin spoiler wraps up on the sides of the bumper, where it's joined by more carbon winglets. For extra character, an external cooler pipes itself in place of the number plate, like on a Kyusha-style modified Skyline.
Another influence from the JDM style of tuning can be seen in the wing mirrors, mounted all the way at the front. Meanwhile, the cute round pop-up headlights of the MA Miata have given way to narrow strips of LEDs.
We feel like if Darth Vader were a young character in the Cyberpunk 2077 game, he'd want something like that. Of course, we need to ignore the fact that his 6-foot 3-inch body wouldn't fit.
Don't laugh at our Japanese Vader idea. They just made a samurai Batman anime, and people say it's decent. Compared to that, putting a cybernetically enhanced guy with a lightsaber into a car doesn't seem that strange.
