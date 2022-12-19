Widebody Mansory Cullinan Lowered on Brushed AGL73s Looks Ready for Christmas

Soon, owners of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lambo Urus, considered by many to be the king and queen of the ultra-luxury super-SUV segment, will have to brace for ‘high-velocity impacts.’
Well, at least mentally, as no one wants any physical accidents when $500k vehicles are involved. As such, owners of these ultra-posh rides need to prepare for the upcoming market arrival of new rivals such as the 715-horsepower Ferrari Purosangue and up to 735-hp BMW XM Label Red, among others.
But no worries, there is always a salvation option stemming from the imaginative aftermarket realm. Well, it might not also bring redemption, but at least it is surely going to help the owner stand out in the right or wrong crowd, depending on your point of view. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there are plenty of supporting examples.
The latest one arrives from Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have recently uncovered another outrageous widebody Cullinan treat that will potentially compel Rolls-Royce fans to start running amuck crying their disdain. Anyway, that would be all thanks to a little side label reading ‘Mansory’ above the silver ‘RR’ badges.
At least we know this green Cullinan is not of the Black Badge variety, so under the humongous hood resides the 563-hp version of the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 mill. Otherwise, it’s green like a Christmas tree and lit like one. Both up front and around its lowered widebody, as it turns out. Thus, it is that special time when there is a desire to be jolly, even if we do not think a slammed and widebody atmosphere is entirely appropriate for the likes of elegant Rolls-Royce vehicles.
Oh, well, at least the hulking AGL73 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels have a decidedly classic brushed polished finish, right?
