C8 Chevy Corvette Laid Down on Black Chrome AGLs Feels Like Epitome of Fancy Sporty

Usually, the outrageous builds are the panache of owners of newer iterations of “America’s sports car.” Alas, there are interesting exceptions, when modernity goes hand in hand with subtlety.
Just to be sure you believe us when we say the crazy stuff sometimes bode well for C1s, for example, let us remind you of RDB LA’s recent encounter with a gold-sprinkled and gold-plated black 1947/1959 Chevy Corvette that sparked massive polemics. And, yes, there is an explanation for why the car featured a ‘1947’ plate…
But let us get rid of vintage passions because we still need to discuss the contemporary C8 Chevy Corvette Stingrays before we get flooded by a tsunami of Z06 love across the aftermarket realm. Until then, even after more than two years on the market, the mid-engine C8 Stingray is still being kept fresh with sensible builds.
The custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have another treat on social media. This time around it is a subtly customized C8 Stingray that was prepared by Elkmont, Alabama-based TunerGoods as a veritable epitome of fashionable sportiness by way of a few well-directed custom additions.
For starters, the owners – a Texas pair – will enjoy this Chevy Corvette with a better soundtrack via a Borla exhaust setup. Plus, there is also a hint of carbon fiber lip kit to go along with that cool wing perched on top of the sports car’s back. And, last but certainly not least, the C8 was properly laid down on the main attraction.
That would be the AvantGarde Luxury Wheels AGL52 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels. For the right kind of contrast against the body’s subtle hue (is that a Ceramic Matrix Gray or the simpler yet deeper Silver Flare?), the set was finished in Brushed Black Chrome with a carbon fiber lip and almost invisible Candy Red hardware.
But let us get rid of vintage passions because we still need to discuss the contemporary C8 Chevy Corvette Stingrays before we get flooded by a tsunami of Z06 love across the aftermarket realm. Until then, even after more than two years on the market, the mid-engine C8 Stingray is still being kept fresh with sensible builds.
The custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have another treat on social media. This time around it is a subtly customized C8 Stingray that was prepared by Elkmont, Alabama-based TunerGoods as a veritable epitome of fashionable sportiness by way of a few well-directed custom additions.
For starters, the owners – a Texas pair – will enjoy this Chevy Corvette with a better soundtrack via a Borla exhaust setup. Plus, there is also a hint of carbon fiber lip kit to go along with that cool wing perched on top of the sports car’s back. And, last but certainly not least, the C8 was properly laid down on the main attraction.
That would be the AvantGarde Luxury Wheels AGL52 SPEC3 forged aftermarket wheels. For the right kind of contrast against the body’s subtle hue (is that a Ceramic Matrix Gray or the simpler yet deeper Silver Flare?), the set was finished in Brushed Black Chrome with a carbon fiber lip and almost invisible Candy Red hardware.