Do You Know How to Engage Launch Control in the Chevy Corvette C8?

Save for the existential ones, the world wide web has an answer to whatever question you may have. That includes how to engage the launch control in various vehicles – okay, all of them that have this function.
As of recently, there is a new video that teaches you how to use this feature in the latest-gen Chevy Corvette. Obviously, you will need a C8 of your own to test it out, or at least a rental, and once you’ve nailed this part, and find yourself in the driver’s seat, with a long straight ahead, you will have to buckle up and look for the dial on the center console.
That’s the one used to select the driving mode, and you will have to put the car in Sport. Subsequently, you will have to hit the ESP button twice to turn it off, and only then you’ll be good to go. Assuming that you’ve done everything in the aforementioned order, the launch control will have been engaged by now.
Thus, all you have to do is keep your left foot on the brake, push the throttle with your right foot, and then quickly lift off the left pedal. The car will take off like a bullet, so make sure to keep both hands on the steering wheel at all times. Also, you should never abuse the throttle in any car on public roads, as everything can go south in a blink of an eye.
According to the bowtie brand, the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is dealt with in under 3.0 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 194 mph (312 kph), though there are a few places on the planet where one can hit such dizzying speeds safely and legally. As for the firepower, you are looking at the 6.2-liter V8 LT2, which pumps out 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque, as long as you order the car with the optional performance exhaust system.
