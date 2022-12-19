Hyundai Pairs Mobility and Office Work With Universe Mobile Office Coach

If there is anything positive to have emerged from the pandemic, it is knowing that workers can be just as productive at home as they can be in an office setting. In fact, many have preferred to remain working at home much to the dismay of some corporations.
However, there will never be times when getting in the same room with colleagues to hash out plans and resolve problems face-to-face is not vital to an objective.
In the event a team needs to hit the road and still be productive while traveling, Hyundai has that covered. The South Korean-based automaker has launched its Universe Mobile Office patterned after its Hyundai Universe coach, enabling teams to stay productive while on the road.
Hyundai is focused on leading the motor coach sector in providing a vehicle that combines luxury and mobility with a design, resulting in an open-air office setting on wheels.
The customized coach is equipped with three differently arranged seating areas, light-colored floors, and semi-automatic blinds to control natural light during the day.
The forward group collaboration area is a functional conference area, complete with a video conferencing system, a foldable conference table, as well as sofa seating, and custom-made storage area.
The personal work stations mid-coach resemble the business class area of airplane cabins with premium reclining seats, tables, and wireless charging pads. Hyundai has not forgotten break time and equipped the stations with individual entertainment systems and personal storage space.
Hyundai first introduced the mobile office back in 2021 at the Seoul Mobility Show. The Universe Mobile Office comes in several configurations, starting with a standard 10-seater, followed by a 13-seater (12+1) with one group collaboration area in the front or an expanded office area, and a separate seat configuration 13-seater (11+1+1) for transit and collaboration.
There is no word on the price for the Universe Mobile Office and for the time being, it is only available in South Korea.
In the event a team needs to hit the road and still be productive while traveling, Hyundai has that covered. The South Korean-based automaker has launched its Universe Mobile Office patterned after its Hyundai Universe coach, enabling teams to stay productive while on the road.
Hyundai is focused on leading the motor coach sector in providing a vehicle that combines luxury and mobility with a design, resulting in an open-air office setting on wheels.
The customized coach is equipped with three differently arranged seating areas, light-colored floors, and semi-automatic blinds to control natural light during the day.
The forward group collaboration area is a functional conference area, complete with a video conferencing system, a foldable conference table, as well as sofa seating, and custom-made storage area.
The personal work stations mid-coach resemble the business class area of airplane cabins with premium reclining seats, tables, and wireless charging pads. Hyundai has not forgotten break time and equipped the stations with individual entertainment systems and personal storage space.
Hyundai first introduced the mobile office back in 2021 at the Seoul Mobility Show. The Universe Mobile Office comes in several configurations, starting with a standard 10-seater, followed by a 13-seater (12+1) with one group collaboration area in the front or an expanded office area, and a separate seat configuration 13-seater (11+1+1) for transit and collaboration.
There is no word on the price for the Universe Mobile Office and for the time being, it is only available in South Korea.