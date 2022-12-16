ZER01NE, Hyundai and Kia's Creative Talent Platform, Will Be Showcased at CES 2023

ZER01NE is the love child project between Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. It's a platform designed to support creative talents along with innovative startups. The ZER01NE program aims to accelerate the collaboration and development of innovative solutions that could "benefit humanity."
During the CES 2023 expo, the ZER01NE platform will further reveal Hyundai Motor Group's strategy for engaging with and promoting innovative creators along with next-generation startup entities from around the world. It's more or less an ecosystem designed to gather like-minded people that could help make our lives easier.
ZER01NE Ventures is a sub-program that's comprised of ZER01NE Accelerator that has a global agenda, and ZER01NE Company Builder, meant for in-house affairs.
The ZER01NE Accelerator program acts as an open platform for such ventures and aims to help collaboration projects between startups. Furthermore, Hyundai Motor Group’s affiliates, like Hyundai Motor and Kia will also benefit from the ease-of-use platform, where joint projects apply. Since 2018, 10 programs have been hosted and the program saw over 140 startups participate.
The ZER01NE Company Builder is an internal startup program that encourages the company's own employees to think and act more creatively if they choose to do so. Moreover, it can also lead to getting these concepts into consumers' hands by commercializing the ideas, if the project requires it.
In laments terms, if an employee has a great business, service, or product idea and applies to this internal program, the company could turn any of these into a reality. The ZER01NE Company Builder has already housed 76 startup projects, from which 25 have gotten a spin-off status.
In total, at the CES 2023 exhibit, there will be 10 startups at the ZER01NE Pavilion. Five under ZER01NE Accelerator, and the other five under ZER01NE Company Builder. Of course, the Boston Dynamics SPOT will also be attending. This will take place between January 5-8, Thursday through Sunday, at Eureka Park Tech West, Venetian Expo Hall G, Level 1, Las Vegas.
ZER01NE Ventures is a sub-program that's comprised of ZER01NE Accelerator that has a global agenda, and ZER01NE Company Builder, meant for in-house affairs.
The ZER01NE Accelerator program acts as an open platform for such ventures and aims to help collaboration projects between startups. Furthermore, Hyundai Motor Group’s affiliates, like Hyundai Motor and Kia will also benefit from the ease-of-use platform, where joint projects apply. Since 2018, 10 programs have been hosted and the program saw over 140 startups participate.
The ZER01NE Company Builder is an internal startup program that encourages the company's own employees to think and act more creatively if they choose to do so. Moreover, it can also lead to getting these concepts into consumers' hands by commercializing the ideas, if the project requires it.
In laments terms, if an employee has a great business, service, or product idea and applies to this internal program, the company could turn any of these into a reality. The ZER01NE Company Builder has already housed 76 startup projects, from which 25 have gotten a spin-off status.
In total, at the CES 2023 exhibit, there will be 10 startups at the ZER01NE Pavilion. Five under ZER01NE Accelerator, and the other five under ZER01NE Company Builder. Of course, the Boston Dynamics SPOT will also be attending. This will take place between January 5-8, Thursday through Sunday, at Eureka Park Tech West, Venetian Expo Hall G, Level 1, Las Vegas.