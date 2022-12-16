Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 Gets Into Some Arctic EV Adventures, Reindeer Also Involved

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology are at the forefront of the far North shenanigans. But reindeer are never far away - although this is not exactly a Santa-related tale.
Anyway, put shortly, the V2L feature of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was put to a wintery test when the company sought to create a “special experience” in northern Norway, where a remote reindeer farm got powered solely by the electric vehicle. Of course, the South Korean automaker didn’t miss the chance for some marketing efforts, and quickly organized “an exclusive dinner in a cozy off-grid cabin,” again with V2L tech providing the necessary electric power.
V2L – aka vehicle-to-load – is a technical solution through which battery-powered electric vehicles not only store but are also capable of sharing their energy, basically replacing a gasoline or diesel power generator in case of an emergency. There was no safety issue in northern Norway, though, just Hyundai trying to underline its aim to become a “Smart and Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider.”
Now, I wonder if Santa knows what the South Korean automaker was up to at the reindeer farm over in the far northern part of Norway. According to the carmaker, though, they went to the remote and freezing wilderness outside of Tromsø, Norway, to create “unique experiences,” and powered the Tromsø Arctic Reindeer farm for three days, plus kept the lights on while Hyundai hosted that off-grid cabin event.
To use its bi-directional power transfer capabilities, the EV has the appropriate software and an onboard converter that morphs direct current (DC) from the battery into alternating current (AC). Both Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, based on the same BEV-dedicated E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) have standard V2L capabilities, and they can help operate and charge (at up to 3.6 kW) other electric machinery (110 / 220V), exactly as if they were a power bank on four wheels.
