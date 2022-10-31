Fresh Widebody Mansory Cullinan Rides on Forged 24s, Also Has Custom Monogram

The Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group prides itself on being one of the major North American leaders in the customization area for decades.
And we trust Kim Kardashian made the right choice when giving them access to her ritzy car collection. But they also love to dabble with other stuff, including the virtual realm of social media. So, in their latest YouTube channel vlog episode, we are getting a major string of novelties.
Something about Kim K was only understandable, right? Thus, the video embedded below features an update on the progress around her upcoming Mansory Lambo Urus – because when trying to stand out in any crowd, you can only go fully outrageous, right? Plus, they also dabble with a full Novitec Lambo Aventador SVJ build, as well as a “wild Brabus 800 Mercedes-AMG G 63 project,” among others.
But the main attraction on this occasion is a British ultra-luxury coach-door SUV, not the Italian thoroughbreds or the German posh yet high-performance off-roader. So, they are putting under the virtual social media spotlight a complete, fresh Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan design build.
The project includes almost everything one needs to make sure they will be as conspicuous as possible – either for right or wrong reasons. But that is for you to decide and for us to report on the goodies. The latter consist of (but are probably not limited to) a complete widebody aerodynamic kit from Mansory, lots of exposed carbon fiber add-ons, forged 24-inch Mansory monoblock wheels, Pirelli performance tires, and a subtly lowered stance by way of adjustable lowering links.
As always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder. But this Rolls-Royce Cullinan (probably a Black Badge, considering all the contrasting black details) does have a few interesting tidbits going for it, and we are not only meaning about the privacy offered by the all-around tinted windows. Instead, the good folks over at Platinum also did a customized monogram coach line to make sure the owner would recognize his or her vehicle from anywhere.
