With that out of the way, we can move on to the widebody kit of this 2020 model - given its factory styling, the RS6 is hardly the kind of machine that requires such a treatment and yet here we are, talking about it.The added real estate is enough to make the family vehicle uber-noticeable, so the said grille accessories are truly optional - after all, these look like they have serious potential for splitting opinions.Keep in mind that we're not looking at the 2020 Audi RS6 , a generation that landed earlier this year, taking everybody by surprise with the noticeable aggression boost received by its styling. Instead, we're dealing with the previous incarnation of the dog-friendly Autobahn blitzer.However, the hood of the vehicle has received the kind of vents we've seen on newer models, such as the mid-cycle revamp of the R8.Oh, and the mind behind the pixels we have here is just as important as the vehicle itself. That's because this WB contraption comes from Bryn Alban. The gear head in question works for Electronic Arts and he's the Need For Speed vehicle director.In case you're wondering, Bryn does these renderings in his spare time, so don't expect to find this RS6 in the latest title of the franchise. That would be NFS: Heat, which launched earlier this month, and which will see its cover car coming to life as an actual build - in case you missed it, here 's the monster, based on a Polestar 1, looking like something a supervillain would drive to work.