Ford Mustang Gets RTR Performance Package in Series 1 Limited Edition

For a while now, Ford’s Performance division and tuner RTR Vehicles have teamed up to create new interpretations of the already high-performance Mustang. Last we heard of the two, they were busy showing off the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT on the hills around Goodwood, in the UK.
That piece of fine engineering sold for $420,000 at a later event, but it's creation appears to have opened the carmaker’s appetite for more RTR involvement. So, starting the early months of 2019, enters the stage the Series 1 Mustang RTR limited edition.

The Series 1 is, in fact, a conversion kit, of which only 500 units will be built by the two. It is meant to be used only on Mustang GT and EcoBoost that have the Performance Pack 1 installed.

For the project, RTR handled the aggressive styling for the car, while Ford’s Performance division was tasked with creating a tunable suspension.

RTR’s contribution translates into 19x9.5-inch front and 19x10-inch rear wheel and tire package, spoiler with Gurney flap, and grill with lighting, body and aerodynamics packages. Signaling the fact that this is a limited edition will be fender badges, a serialized dash plaque and “graphics that signal the car’s performance motives,” as Ford says.

As for what Ford’s modifications to the tunable suspension are, the carmaker has not released any details, apart for the fact that they're meant for “twisty backroad driving, laying down lap times, drifting or blasting down a drag strip.”

“Ford is bringing more Mustang magic to more customers than ever,” said in a statement Eric Cin, Ford director of vehicle personalization.

“Vaughn is a great partner, bringing a new flare for Mustang to younger audiences through drifting and other exciting performance fueled fun – we can’t wait to see what he’ll do with this car.”

The full, albeit incomplete details on the Series 1 Mustang RTR package can be found in the document attached below.
