Cops Find Walking Dead-Like Weapon During Traffic Stop

29 Oct 2018, 12:10 UTC ·
by
Many TV series and movies draw on real life for inspiration, but this is the exact opposite of that: one driver from Essex looked to the classic series “The Walking Dead” for inspo when it came to his choice in weapons. And he chose the Lucille.
For those not familiar with the series, Lucille is the name of the barbed wire-covered baseball bat used by Negan, the villain played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. You can guess how he puts it to use. Whether this particular driver was preparing for the zombie apocalypse or just imagining going up a likewise dangerous adversary the police doesn’t say.

In a tweet that went out at the weekend, PC Paul Glensman of the Essex Police, says the driver refused to pull over when he was summoned, so a chase ensued. The cops later found the car abandoned in South Ockendon, Essex, and retrieved the weapon, along with other “nasty items,” from inside.

“Vehicle failed to stop for Pc Britton and I in #southockendon Sadly they got away, but we later found the vehicle. Some nasty items found inside, including @JDMorgan's #lucille Glad these have at least been taken off the streets tonight. Enquiries now begin!” the tweet reads.

Because he was tagged, Morgan took the time to actually reply to PC Glensman: they might as well exclude him from the investigation, since he’s in the US working. Hence, he couldn’t be driving the now-abandoned vehicle in Essex. At least that much is clear.

Another weapon, the blade, was identified on Twitter as the one used by Jason Statham’s character in “The Expendables 2.” Whoever the suspect might be and whatever else he might have done in addition to refusing to pull over, one thing is certain: dude is very literate in movie and television trivia. That doesn’t make him any less dangerous, though.

