F-Type Chequered Flag Edition Celebrates 70 Years of Jaguar Sports Cars

HP

AWD

About six years ago, the letter F marked the return of Jaguar to the sports car business, though some might argue that they never left. Over the years, models like the XKR, E-Type or XJ220 have dawned the covers of magazines. And taking those and many more into consideration, we consider this special edition to be a little lack-luster.When BMW or Mercedes celebrates something, it's usually with an impressive concept car that's poised to make it into production. But Jag's last concept was the Future-Type in 2017, and that's not something we particularly like.This special edition is a bit like something Renault would make, covered in badges and devoid of any substance. There's nothing wrong with the F-Type itself, but they've just chosen to give it a few pins and embroidery on the headrest.The Chequered Flag edition is based on the R-Dynamic trim with the Exterior Design Pack, which means it's a body kit overkill. Inside, you'll get Windsor Leather upholstery, Performance seats, dark brushed aluminum trim on the console and a red insert at the top of the steering wheel.Two types of engines will be offered, starting with the base 2-liter turbo pushing out 300and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). There's also the choices of a supercharged V6 with either 340 or 380 HP. Both can be ordered with optional 8-speed auto gearboxes and. In Britain, where the special edition will go on sale first, prices will start from £62,335, which doesn't exactly sound like a bargain.Also, Jaguar has made a bunch of small changes to the F-Type R suspension. The dampers borrow tech from the more powerful SVR and have 24% less low-velocity damping but 30% more capacity.“Perfect proportions, design purity and visual drama – every Jaguar must express these qualities, and none more so than F-TYPE. In creating the Chequered Flag we’ve focused on details which enhance F-TYPE’s presence and promise of performance – and in doing so, made a fitting celebration of 70 years of beautiful, fast, Jaguar sports cars," said Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar.