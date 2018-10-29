5 Top Gear Shows Ken Block V8 Police Chase With McLaren, F-Type SVR and Mustang

F-Type Chequered Flag Edition Celebrates 70 Years of Jaguar Sports Cars

Jaguar has just revealed the F-Type Chequered Flag Edition. A special model meant to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the brand's first sports car, the XK120 back in 1948. 17 photos



When BMW or Mercedes celebrates something, it's usually with an impressive concept car that's poised to make it into production. But Jag's last concept was the Future-Type in 2017, and that's not something we particularly like.



This special edition is a bit like something Renault would make, covered in badges and devoid of any substance. There's nothing wrong with the F-Type itself, but they've just chosen to give it a few pins and embroidery on the headrest.



The Chequered Flag edition is based on the R-Dynamic trim with the Exterior Design Pack, which means it's a body kit overkill. Inside, you'll get Windsor Leather upholstery, Performance seats, dark brushed aluminum trim on the console and a red insert at the top of the steering wheel.



Two types of engines will be offered, starting with the base 2-liter turbo pushing out 300 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft). There's also the choices of a supercharged V6 with either 340 or 380 HP. Both can be ordered with optional 8-speed auto gearboxes and AWD . In Britain, where the special edition will go on sale first, prices will start from £62,335, which doesn't exactly sound like a bargain.



Also, Jaguar has made a bunch of small changes to the F-Type R suspension. The dampers borrow tech from the more powerful SVR and have 24% less low-velocity damping but 30% more capacity.



“Perfect proportions, design purity and visual drama – every Jaguar must express these qualities, and none more so than F-TYPE. In creating the Chequered Flag we’ve focused on details which enhance F-TYPE’s presence and promise of performance – and in doing so, made a fitting celebration of 70 years of beautiful, fast, Jaguar sports cars," said Ian Callum, Director of Design, Jaguar.



