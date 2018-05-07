Dodge Demon Drag Races Jaguar F-Type SVR, Shaming Occurs

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, we can now show you yet another Dodge Demon drag race, with the slab of America fighting another supercharged V8 monster. To be more precise, the uber-Challenger recently duked it out with a Jaguar F-Type SVR.

5 photos



The two got together at the drag strip and the result was the kind that deserves one's undivided attention. Sure, the visual part of the quarter-mile race was decided by the reaction times of the drivers, but we're referring to the elapsed time values of the two speed machines here.



And the result of the race makes us want to compare the Dodge Demon to the... McLaren 720S. What do these two have in common? Well, aside from the fact that they both use forced induction V8s to power their rear wheels, the two velocity monsters are far from similar. In fact, the two can be considered opposites, especially in terms of the drag racing reputation they have built.



So while the British supercar has earned itself the title of the supercar that never lost a drag race (there are obviously



In theory, the 9.65s go-fast number of the Mopar machine means it can easily shine in the quarter-mile. Nevertheless, no Demon owner has been recorded reaching this 1,320 feet number to date.



For one thing, the Demon needs the prepped surface of the drag strip to hit that target. And let's not forget that the thing has to be fitted with the bits and pieces found in the Demon Crate, such as the race gas ECU and the skinny front tires.



Even in the conditions mentioned above, the best Challenger Demon 1/4-mile recorded so far sits at 9.9s - as for tuned machines, the record currently sits at



Of course, with Demons having only landed in the hands of their owners earlier this Spring, we need to be patient.



