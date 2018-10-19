2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaked, Sparks a Debate

The New 2019/2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500! If you work at a Ford dealer and will sell me this car at MSRP please direct message me! I will leave a deposit today! 👍🏼👍🏼 (Disclaimer: Photos were sent to me via Instagram direct message. I am not the originator of this photo. Only a repost with my watermark)

A post shared by Kyle | 20Yrs Old | Detroit, MI (@sinister_lifestyle) on Oct 18, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT