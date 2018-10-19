2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaked, Sparks a Debate

The mid-cycle revamp of the S550 Ford Mustang has allowed the new chassis, with its independent rear suspension, to finally showcase its true potential, while updates brought for the birth of the Gen III Coyote mean the GT is a monster. However, Ford Performance has been keeping us on our toes regarding the new range-topper, namely the Shelby GT500. Well, the wait is now over... with the snake having apparently leaked online.
A pair of photos showcasing what appears to be the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 have shown up on Instagram, coming to us via a certain Jyle, who talks about himself as a 20-year-old from Detroit. Is his lifestyle sinister, as his nickname suggests? We don't know, but it could become so, especially after breaking such an embargo.
The images we have here seem to be the real deal, since they match the front end styling cues we've seen in a teaser released by Ford, while the debut color of the car, as well as the wing appear to be the same as that showcased in another official teaser.
And with Ford holding a national dealer meeting in Las Vegas this week, it looks like somebody crossed the line and sent the photos outside the circle.
As is the case with the GT350, the GT500 maintains the pre-facelift headlights, albeit while coming with a new front apron. The styling might not please everybody, but it is certainly aggressive enough for the badge.
The car seen here appears to pack the carbon fiber wheels, which are probably going to be offered as an option.
The new GT500 will pack in excess of 700 horsepower, but we're not sure about the borders of this approximation. The rumor mill talks about the engine compartment being occupied by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8.
While the two-pedal form of the car might pack either a torque converter unit or the Ford GT's dual-clutch tranny, purists are also hoping for the stick shift option.
The official debut of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is scheduled for the Detroit Auto Show in January.
The New 2019/2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500! If you work at a Ford dealer and will sell me this car at MSRP please direct message me! I will leave a deposit today! 👍🏼👍🏼 (Disclaimer: Photos were sent to me via Instagram direct message. I am not the originator of this photo. Only a repost with my watermark)