Nissan GT-R Drag Races 2018 Ford Mustang GT, Tramples It Hard

17 Oct 2018, 10:36 UTC
The Nissan GT-R and the Ford Mustang GT are as different as it comes in terms of both the driving experience, while their performance numbers aren't close enough for a drag race. So why would anybody throw the two at each other in a straight-line battle? Well, the answer is the good old "for the fun of it". And such a race was recently held on a circuit.
We're talking about the sharpest five-oh to date, namely the 2018 Mustang GT with the Performance Package. Nevertheless, it seems that the example we have here comes with a manual tranny and it's no secret that the ten-speed automatic incarnation of the muscle car is quicker.

As for its opponent, it can be pretty difficult to find an example of the R35 GT-R that hasn't been touched by the tuning wand, but we're not aware of this example's state.What do the numbers tell us?
Well, if we take a look at the quarter-mile times delivered to date, we'll notice that Godzilla is a low 11-second car, while the pony is a 12s machine - the automatic needs 12.1 seconds, while the manual takes 12.6 seconds for the task.

Then there's the take-off phase: with the GT-R packing all-paw hardware, using launch control ensures an explosion-like takeoff. As for the Mustang GT, the grip dependence of the RWD muscle beast is just one limiting factor, with the driver's ability to work the clutch being another one.

Then again, watching the two coupes playing the sprinting game is a delight, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below. And the fact that the Mustang is dressed in Royal Crimson only makes things better.

As for the aural side of the game, this is where the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 of the Ford easily dominates the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 of the Nissan.

