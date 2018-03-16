2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Teased Again, Has Pre-Facelift HID Headlights

More on this:

1 Ford to Expand Co-Pilot360 in Key Global Markets

2 Ford Mach 1 Electric SUV Will Be “A Four-Door Mustang SUV”

3 Ford Yet-To-Be-Named Off-Road Small SUV Teased, Looks Better Than The EcoSport

4 2020 Ford Bronco Shows Jeep Wrangler Proportions, Tailgate-Mounted Spare Wheel

5 Less Powerful Ford Mustang Bullitt to Sell in Europe, Shows Up in Geneva