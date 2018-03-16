2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Teased Again, Has Pre-Facelift HID Headlights

At the Ford Motor Company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, the Blue Oval showed a second teaser of the Shelby GT500
, which mirrors the front-end design of the car from the teaser video published in January 2018. Except for the paint job (silver instead of red plus two black stripes), nothing else appears to have changed.
The gaping front grille and ginormous air intakes at the sides of the bumper are to die for, but the headlights strike a discordant note. There’s no other way of saying this, but those are the clusters of the 2015 to 2017 model year Mustang, not the full-LEDs that come as standard for the 2018 and 2019 model year
EcoBoost and GT.
Sloppy design work or a hidden rationale, it’s hard to tell why Ford Performance took the decision to stick with the HID
headlights with L-shaped LED daytime running lamps of the pre-facelift Mustang. On second thought, who cares about the lighting system when the Shelby GT500
packs double the horsepower of the original?
If a particular Easter Egg is to be taken at face value, then the 5.2-liter Predator engine would be much obliged to send 772 horsepower to the rear wheels. Based on the Voodoo in the GT350 and GT350R, the Predator features a crossplane crankshaft
instead of a flat-plane design, and features a good ol’ blower.
The supercharger in question is believed to be the 2.65-liter Eaton TVS, running at 12 psi to achieve the Hellcat-dwarfing output. Speaking of the competition from Dodge, the Hellcat-ified Challenger
and Charger both run 2.4 liters of IHI goodness per revolution to deliver 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque.
Look forward to the all-new GT500 coming to the 2019 Detroit Auto Show in January, with deliveries expected to start in the third quarter of the year.