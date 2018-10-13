Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Dodge Demon, Demolition Occurs

While the Dodge Demon was built with the drag stirp in mind, the Tesla Model S P100D has a wider purpose. After all, it's enough to consider the fact that the first can be had with a single seat, while the latter can come in seven-seater form, to understand this. However, when the two clash at the drag strip, sparks fly and the audience is connected from start to finish.

Now, there's one thing we need to mention when talking about the quarter-mile battle we have here. You see, the ET (Elapsed Time) at the end of the run is the one that decides the winner.



At times, your eyes might tell a different story and it all has to do with the reaction time. You see, the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line, so the ET winner might not match the... visual one.



In theory, the Tesla Model S P100D is about second slower than the



Nevertheless, owners have struggled to reach the said time, with the best run to date sitting at 9.9 seconds. Muscle car aficionados were expecting the cooler fall weather to allow the Demon to fully showcase its potential. But while summer is way behind us, we have yet to see the uber-Challenger delivering on its promise.



At the end of the day, there's another difference between the two. You see, the Tesla doesn't require too much skill to get close to its maximum potential, while the driver of a Dodge Demon needs to pay special attention to the launch procedure.



