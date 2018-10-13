autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Nitrous Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Nissan GT-R, Destruction Occurs

13 Oct 2018, 7:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
While the Dodge Demon was born for drag racing, we can't say the same about the Nissan GT-R. Nevertheless, the R35 incarnation of Godzilla has went on to become one of the most popular platforms for straight-line racing. So here we are, bringing you a drag race between the Mopar halo car and Godzilla.
4 photos
Nitrous Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Nissan GT-RNitrous Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Nissan GT-RNitrous Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Nissan GT-R
The two recently got together for battle purposes, with their drivers fortunately deciding to keep things off the street. Nevertheless, the encounter didn't take place at the drag strip, with the hostilities happening on a racetrack instead.

This explains why the two skipped the standing start - come to think of it, the drag-friendly nature of the Demon should've allowed the rear-wheel-drive monster to at least keep up with the all-paw beast that is the Japanese supercar.

Then again, the machines we have here don't come in stock form. And while we're not aware of the mods fitted to the GT-R, we can talk about the goodies found on the Demon.

To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter V8 of the muscle can has been gifted with a pulley upgrade, while also receiving an E98 setup. Oh, and let's not forget the nitrous bonus and the decatted exhaust.

Following this trip to the gym, the HEMI has entered four-figure territory - according to a recent dyno run, the car delivers 1,013 hp and 1,045 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft hp estimation in the title above.

The two speed behemoths engaged in a pair of rolling quarter-mile races, with the action kicking off at around 60 mph, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below.

Oh, and the clip, which mixes exterior and in-car scenes, also shows the yellow Demon duking it out with other machines, so it deserves your attention from start to finish.

Nissan GT-R Dodge Demon drag racing muscle car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 