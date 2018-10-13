Nitrous Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Nissan GT-R, Destruction Occurs

While the Dodge Demon was born for drag racing, we can't say the same about the Nissan GT-R. Nevertheless, the R35 incarnation of Godzilla has went on to become one of the most popular platforms for straight-line racing. So here we are, bringing you a drag race between the Mopar halo car and Godzilla.

The two recently got together for battle purposes, with their drivers fortunately deciding to keep things off the street. Nevertheless, the encounter didn't take place at the drag strip, with the hostilities happening on a racetrack instead.This explains why the two skipped the standing start - come to think of it, the drag-friendly nature of the Demon should've allowed the rear-wheel-drive monster to at least keep up with the all-paw beast that is the Japanese supercar.Then again, the machines we have here don't come in stock form. And while we're not aware of the mods fitted to the GT-R , we can talk about the goodies found on the Demon.To be more precise, the blown 6.2-liter V8 of the muscle can has been gifted with a pulley upgrade, while also receiving an E98 setup. Oh, and let's not forget the nitrous bonus and the decatted exhaust.Following this trip to the gym, the HEMI has entered four-figure territory - according to a recent dyno run, the car delivers 1,013 hp and 1,045 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels, hence the crankshaft hp estimation in the title above.The two speed behemoths engaged in a pair of rolling quarter-mile races, with the action kicking off at around 60 mph, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage below.Oh, and the clip, which mixes exterior and in-car scenes, also shows the yellow Demon duking it out with other machines, so it deserves your attention from start to finish.