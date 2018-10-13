autoevolution
Audi R8 V10 Crashes while Leaving Car Meet, Driver Destroys Supercar

The Internet has taught us to associate crashes that occur while aficionados leave car meets with Mustangs. But the truth is that ignorant drivers can destroy any kind of go-fast machine. For instance, we've recently showcased a Porsche 911 Turbo going through such an ordeal. And we're now back on the topic to show you an Audi R8 V10 crash.
The shenanigan took place while the first-gen R8 was leaving an enthusiast gathering. And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see how it all went down.

At first, the driver circles a roundabout twice, as if trying to drift the thing. And while the man seems to give up, he does try to make a sideways exit. Well, this is the moment when the 525 hp machine bit back.

Sadly, the R8 kissed the curb rather violently, as you can see by the serious damage sustained by the vehicle. It's worth noting that the invisible damage could be enough to mark the vehicle as a write-off.

Sure, the R8 comes with quattro all-paw hardware, but it features an aggressive rear bias, which rewards the enthusiastic driver, but punishes the irresponsible one. So no, there's no reason to demonize the car.

Note that the Audi R8 V10 we have here is more than the sum of its parts. And that's because the first incarnation of the R8 is currently one of the greatest bargains of the supercar realm.

For instance, you'll have to pay around $80,000 to gain access to the V10 club, which is a steal, considering the performance and the driving experience of the supercar.

Oh, and the Ingolstadt badge also means this is a practical choice, at least as far as mid-engined monsters are concerned.

And if the abuse we have here made you feel like you deserve the chance to take much better care of such a German monster, perhaps you might want to do the research.

Well, we've brought along a second piece of footage, which shows Doug DeMuro highlighting the quirks and features of the first-gen R8 - As Doug points out, if you're on a tight budget, you shouldn't even think of the Lamborghini Gallardo, as the Italian sibling of the R8 is the kind of machine that will set you back around $130,000.



