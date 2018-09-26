LFP Street Sleeper Twin-Turbo Mustang Now Available At $39,995

autoevolution
 

Want a Mustang with more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the GT and GT350? How about more horsepower than the GT500, which promises 700-plus at the crankshaft? Lebanon Ford Performance is much obliged to make your wish come true at $39,995.
“What? Less than $40,000 on America’s favorite pony car with supercar-rivaling output?” That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, and the donor vehicle is included in the price. The basis for the LFP Street Sleeper Twin-Turbo Mustang is the manual-equipped GT with the 300A equipment group, which starts at $35,095.

Developed with the help of Hellion Power Systems, the Street Sleeper takes its name from the location of the turbochargers. Mounted under the car, the twin-turbo system uses the air box from the factory, making it impossible to tell the tuned ‘Stang from the bone-stock model.

“The best part of the Street Sleeper is that it is extremely capable,” according to Lebanon Ford Performance. Even better, maintainenance is a breeze because the system “is vastly less complicated with fewer tubes, lines, and components.”

800 horsepower on low boost is how this pony likes to roll, but 40 PSI is possible as long as you don’t care about reliability. At that level, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 churns out in excess of 2,000 horsepower.

In addition to the 62-millimeter turbochargers and Turbosmart Comp-Gate 40 wastegates, the package also includes Twin Turbosmart VEE port bypass valves, two springs for customizing the boost, 56-pound injectors, and a tune-up at Palm Beach Dyno.

Lebanon Ford Performance presents every customer with a certificate of authenticity that includes the VIN and build number. An official registry entry rounds off the package, which LFP tracks to ensure the exclusivity of the Street Sleeper lineage.

On a related note, the Shelby GT500 promises to be better in the twisties thanks to GT350 know-how and a status that not even the Ford GT can boast. More to the point, the GT500 will be crowned the most powerful Mustang and Ford production vehicle ever.

