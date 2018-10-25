autoevolution

Is This The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500R?

25 Oct 2018
Now that the mid-cycle revamp of the S550 Ford Mustang is among us, the time has come for the Blue Oval to introduce the new Shelby GT500. And with the introduction of the snake just around the corner, it seems that the GT500R version has leaked online.
Following last week's leak, which seemed to bring us the "standard" GT500 after a dealer meeting, a YouTuber now claims that he obtained a photo of what appears to be the R version.

The image, which you can see above, is said to come from a commercial and shows the expected GT500R next to other Ford Performance offerings (the only one that's clearly visible is the now-old Fiesta ST).

At this point, the info on the tech side of the 2019/2020 GT500 is based on rumors and with Ford having successfully used the R scheme to introduce a track-friendly version of the Mustang Shelby GT350, such a range-topper for the GT500 seems legit.

Then again, we need to take this tale with a grain of salt, at least until we get our hands on more details.

The machine seems to pack even more aggressive aero than the normal GT500, if we might call the latter so, as demonstrated by the front splitter, for instance.

Returning to the tech area of the muscle car, the most likely candidate for the machine's engine compartment is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, with this expected to pack north of 700 horsepower.

As for the transmission department, the newcomer could pack a ten-speed automatic or even the seven-speed double-clutch coming from the Ford GT. Then again, a six-speed manual should also be offered.

The official debut of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is set to take place in January, at the Detroit Motor Show and yet might get to meet the machine sooner, be it online or in the flesh.

