2021 Audi RS6 Looks Like Darth Vader's 600 HP Wagon in Los Angeles

Wagons are dead in America? "Hold by Caramel Waffle Frappuccino," said Audi, as it brought out the perfect product for rich hipsters. That's right, it's the RS6 Avant, making its American Motor Show debut this week in Los Angeles.
The real debut of the show was the RS Q8, a car that hadn't been seen before. However, we weren't blown away by what's essentially just another German V8 SUV. The RS6 Avant is much cooler, firstly because only AMG has been able to sell something like this (in very small numbers), but also due to the way it looks.

"Darth Vader's wagon," is the first thing that pops into your head when you see it. No, it's not actually black, but a very deep shade of blue-purple. It also feels more bespoke than the RS Q8, since its fenders and bumpers are much wider than on the regular model. Audi Sport treatment brings this wagon even closer to the ground, though this is also a trick the SUV can play.

The two RS models share an engine, the 4-liter twin-turbo V8. This was co-developed with Porsche, but also features a number of cool Audi-specific features, from the way it sounds to the output and the 48-volt mid-hybrid system. Thanks to that and a cylinder deactivation system, these are some of the more eco-friendly gas guzzlers out there, if such a thing exists.

With 591-hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, the RS6 is supposed to do 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds. The SUV isn't that much heavier, so it takes just 0.2s more. Both cars will hit almost 190 miles per hour, but once you've ordered a special performance pack. We don't have pricing for any of these, not even the previously announced RS7, ball all should play in the $120,000 ballpark. So which one of the three would you have?

