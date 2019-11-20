Audi RS Q8 Debuts, Looks Like an RS6-Lamborghini Urus Mashup

Audi has unveiled the last of six RS debuts it had planned for 2019. The RS Q8, arriving via the LA Auto Show, but is ready to take on the performance SUV world, from the Demon-powered Jeep to the Italian exotics.
Our first reaction: not exactly mind-blowing. We didn't expect any big surprises in the powertrain department, but the design could have been so much better. Like the R8, the RS Q8 feels like it doesn't take the word "super" seriously enough so as not to upset its friendship with Lamborghini.
The RS Q8 should have been an affordable alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, but this description doesn't exactly stick. In fact, the smaller and cheaper RS Q3 Sportback was more extreme. Where the R8 has carbon wings, this has a carbon grille and mirror caps. Where's the extra-tick body? I suppose the tuners are going to take care of that.
Under the hood, we have the predictable 4-liter V8 with its twin turbochargers sitting in the hot V. The engine honestly looks exactly like the one for the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, down to the placement of the intakes. In terms of output, the European numbers read 600 PS and 800 Nm while Americans will call this 591-hp and 590 lb-ft, so it's exactly halfway between the Cayenne Turbo and the Lamborghini Urus.
The major highlight is Audi's sensible 48-volt mild-hybrid. In certain acceleration or braking scenarios, the system will capture up to 12 kW of power and store it in its compact lithium-ion battery. Also, the V8 becomes a four-cylinder under light loads and can coast with the engine shut off up to 99 mph. But considering this is drive mode-dependent, most customers won't experience these features.
For acceleration, the RS Q8 is rated at 0 to 60mph, so unless you have it modified, the Tesla Model X will still be faster. Top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), though you can have this lifted to a slightly unhinged 190 mph (305 km/h). Performance highlights include available 440mm carbon brakes, active anti-roll bars, a quattro diff, and rear-wheel steering.
