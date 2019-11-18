2021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A6

Over in Europe, Volkswagen has just released the 8th generation of the Golf hatchback. However, Audi is also working on its own new compact, the 2021 A3 sedan, probably arriving around the middle of next year.
Our spies stationed in Scandinavia have caught up to this prototype, currently in the late stages of its development. While the camouflage is thick enough to obscure its design, you can easily make out how sporty and potent this compact 4-door now looks.
Most of the features - headlight, grille, taillight and roof shape - seem copied directly from the A6. On top of this, we seem to be dealing with the optional S line body kit, minus the alloy wheels, of course.
We'd easily pick this over the A-Class sedan, but the problem with that is the A3 also has to contend with the CLA and BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupe.
Thanks to some other debuts that use the same architecture, we have a pretty good understanding of the 2021 A3 sedan. For example, The Golf 8 and Octavia 4 suggest we should expect almost identical proportions. The wheelbase should be the same, but the nose clearly sticks out further here, most likely making room for extra autonomous tech.
Hybrid engines are also happening, though not necessarily in America. The 1.0 and 1.5 TFSI will still make 116 or 150 hp, but should have energy recovery systems. For more power, Auri will now offer a 2.0 TFSI with 200 hp and perhaps even a 2.0 TDI that is its equal in output.
A couple of plug-in models are also likely, offering 200 or 245 hp and likely to 40 and 45 TFSI e badges. For performance, look forward to a new S3 that makes 330 hp, at least in Europe. Over in America, the figure should be more like 300-310. And at least for the next few years, the 2.5 TFSI of the RS3 will stick around.
