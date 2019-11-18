autoevolution

2021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A6

18 Nov 2019, 21:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Over in Europe, Volkswagen has just released the 8th generation of the Golf hatchback. However, Audi is also working on its own new compact, the 2021 A3 sedan, probably arriving around the middle of next year.
13 photos
2021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A62021 Audi A3 Sedan Spied Winter Testing, Looks Like a Baby A6
Our spies stationed in Scandinavia have caught up to this prototype, currently in the late stages of its development. While the camouflage is thick enough to obscure its design, you can easily make out how sporty and potent this compact 4-door now looks.

Most of the features - headlight, grille, taillight and roof shape - seem copied directly from the A6. On top of this, we seem to be dealing with the optional S line body kit, minus the alloy wheels, of course.

We'd easily pick this over the A-Class sedan, but the problem with that is the A3 also has to contend with the CLA and BMW's new 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Thanks to some other debuts that use the same architecture, we have a pretty good understanding of the 2021 A3 sedan. For example, The Golf 8 and Octavia 4 suggest we should expect almost identical proportions. The wheelbase should be the same, but the nose clearly sticks out further here, most likely making room for extra autonomous tech.

Hybrid engines are also happening, though not necessarily in America. The 1.0 and 1.5 TFSI will still make 116 or 150 hp, but should have energy recovery systems. For more power, Auri will now offer a 2.0 TFSI with 200 hp and perhaps even a 2.0 TDI that is its equal in output.

A couple of plug-in models are also likely, offering 200 or 245 hp and likely to 40 and 45 TFSI e badges. For performance, look forward to a new S3 that makes 330 hp, at least in Europe. Over in America, the figure should be more like 300-310. And at least for the next few years, the 2.5 TFSI of the RS3 will stick around.
2021 Audi A3 Audi A3 Sedan Audi spyshots
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a Millennial Slap in the Face of Baby Boomers What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Photo Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model YPhoto Comparison: Ford Mustang Mach-E Looks Eerily Similar to Tesla Model Y
Ford Mustang Mach-E Hatchback Is the Blue Oval EV We Should Have Got These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Forgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest MustangsForgotten Pony-Unicorn: Ford-McLaren M81 Is One of the Rarest Mustangs
Killing Yourself in a Burnout Is a Bad Way to Tell the World You're Having a Kid CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road These Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual TransmissionThese Are the Last Ferrari Models With a Manual Transmission
Ferrari Roma Is the First Properly Pretty Prancing Horse in Ages The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Senna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of MotorsportSenna vs Prost: One of the Fiercest Rivalries in the History of Motorsport
What Would Enzo Say About the Upcoming Ferrari SUV? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?Is Ford Mustang Mach-E the Most Desirable EV Crossover?
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AUDI models:
AUDI S8AUDI S8 LuxuryAUDI RS7 SportbackAUDI RS7 Sportback Medium PremiumAUDI RS6 AvantAUDI RS6 Avant Medium PremiumAUDI A1 citycarverAUDI A1 citycarver SmallAUDI Q3 SportbackAUDI Q3 Sportback CrossoverAll AUDI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day