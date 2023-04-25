Why We Need More Electric Restomods Like the Opel Manta ElektroMOD

With the electric revolution in full swing, the automotive world is drastically changing. One thing many are worried about is how we can make all these electric cars stand out. Well, the answer to that might be restomoding. Perhaps taking on a classic car and creating the ultimate EV. Opel did this a couple of years ago with the brilliant Manta GSe ElektroMOD. In other words, an original Opel Manta restomodded to become an EV.

20 photos Photo: Opel