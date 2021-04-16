Ark Explorer Superyacht Is an Insane Concept With Two of Everything

2021 Hyundai Pony Concept Is a Familiar Yet Charming Retro-Futuristic Hatchback

That car was Korea’s first mass-produced and exported vehicle, enjoying a 15-year manufacturing run (1975-1990), a time in which it became a true automotive icon, to some extent.Fast forward to 2021, and we have the Heritage Series Pony concept , with its matte silver body and budget cyberpunk-ish vibe. Highlights include the fender-mounted camera mirrors, just ahead of the windshield, as well as the pixelated round headlights and U-shaped LED taillights. These light units feature the carmaker’s "Pixel Road Trip" design, similar to what Hyundai used on the Ioniq 5 and 45 concept car.In fact, it's quite interesting to see the 45 concept and the Pony concept side by side. The former is basically a more modern interpretation of the latter, as the 45 has also been inspired by the original Pony.The interior is particularly appealing, as new images reveal a classic yet premium ambiance, featuring a modern lighting system and a gauge cluster made of lighted vacuum tubes. There’s also a designated area for your mobile device, a digital touch transmission (a truly fascinating design), and even a voice-activated steering wheel.Since this is just a concept, you don’t need to worry about practicality. Still, if you must know, there’s a stainless-steel case installed in the trunk, because why not?As for performance, there’s been no official word regarding any powertrain configuration. However, we can’t imagine such a car now without a fully electric system powering its wheels—especially after lead designer Yang Gu-rum posted a short video of the car on Instagram, using the hashtag ‘#ev’.The South Korean carmaker has placed the Heritage Series Pony concept on display as part of the "Reflections in Motion" exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Busan in its home country.

