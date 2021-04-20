Opel Manta GSe ElectroMOD Shows Its Face and Communication Skills

For some reason, manufacturers seem to think electric vehicles provide an excellent opportunity to link with the brand's classic models, even if those usually come with a rich history usually associated with one or more great internal combustion engines.
It's how we got things like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and how Opel is now teasing a Manta revival under the Manta GSe ElectroMOD name. To be entirely fair, you can't really compare the weight of the Mustang moniker with the Manta one, even though the latter is one of the most candidly remembered models in the entire activity of the German manufacturer.
That's because it provided a dose of excitement in what was otherwise a very practical and down-to-earth lineup of vehicles. The Manta was indeed derived from a mundane sedan, but its coupe allure made it stand out visually, and its rear-wheel-drive architecture meant it was also a lot more engaging to drive.
The fact that mentioning this name still manages to bring enthusiasm even though it's been over thirty years since the last Manta was produced shows you two things: one, the model has a powerful legacy with Opel fans and even beyond, and two, the Opel range has been in desperate need of some excitement infusion for a very long time.
The question now is whether the Manta GSe ElectroMOD will deliver that or not. Well, it probably will, but only in a very small dose. That's because the GSe will likely be nothing more than a one-off project acting as a cool-looking platform for Opel to showcase its EV-related technologies.
Case in point, the "Pixel-Vizor." You're probably already familiar with Opel's "Vizor" concept, the name chosen for the new face of the company's latest models—the Mokka and the Crossland. It was actually a great touch from Opel's design team that managed to find a way of differentiating its cars in a market that seems to veer more and more toward visual uniformization. The fact that the Vizor was inspired by Manta's original design makes using it on this project seem like a full circle.
The Pixel-Vizor takes things one step further in the logical direction, making good use of all that black surface of the Vizor by turning it into a working display. EVs are famously keen on communicating more about themselves than conventionally-powered cars, with the state of charge being the first type of information that springs into mind. However, with a fully customizable display at hand, the possibilities are literally endless.
The clip released by Opel shows a quick animation that includes both text and images, and the company's "Blitz" logo, which is what normally sits in the middle of a regular radiator grille. The only problem we have with sticking a display on the nose of every vehicle is that it will inevitably limit the visual identity of these vehicles to the shape of the lights and the displayed logo. Make the Manta's headlights round, and it already resembles the Honda e more than it should.
The funny thing is that, with a bit of Photoshop and hacking skills, as well as five minutes or so, you could easily do just that: turn the Opel Manta GSe ElectroMOD into a BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, or any other brand with an easily recognizable logo. That means it's up to the designers to make sure that will never become a thing, and the only way to do it is to make the rest of the car as relevant to the brand as possible. We can't speak for the future, but thanks to its classic body lines, it sure looks as though that won't be a problem for the Manta GSe ElectroMOD.
