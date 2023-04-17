Nissan's Electrified R32 GT-R Is One Way for Godzilla to Time-Travel

Nissan is set to take the world by storm, following the announcement it is converting an R32 GT-R into some form of an electrified sports car. This is something that has certainly caught the world's attention. A fully electric R32 is a controversial topic as well, given an all-time classic is being drastically altered. But there is no denying that it is an incredibly bold move by Nissan. The company is bringing perhaps one of their most famous cars of all time up to date and in line with the modern automotive industry.

46 photos Photo: Nissan