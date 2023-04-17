Nissan's Electrified R32 GT-R Is One Way for Godzilla to Time-Travel

Nissan is set to take the world by storm, following the announcement it is converting an R32 GT-R into some form of an electrified sports car. This is something that has certainly caught the world's attention. A fully electric R32 is a controversial topic as well, given an all-time classic is being drastically altered. But there is no denying that it is an incredibly bold move by Nissan. The company is bringing perhaps one of their most famous cars of all time up to date and in line with the modern automotive industry.
A conversation between the Nissan higher-ups and an engineer is how this all came about. The company is so far being quite cagey on what we will see from the car when it is formally unveiled. But the longer the wait goes on, the more excited we are to find out what this car is really like.
The reason the engineer came to Nissan with an idea for an electric R32 is that they loved all things GT-R. The engineer is quoted by Nissan as saying “By combining the car that I love the most with the technology that I think is the best, we can create a car that people around the world will be more excited about.” In other words, this car should be the best of both the past and the present or even the future. Yet Nissan isn't giving too much away when it comes to what they will do.
The company recently unveiled the actual R32 that will be the subject of this conversion. It is an excellent and well-kept example. Something many automotive fans may not be happy about. But this example is in great condition and will make Nissan's life easier. Other than showing off the actual car, Nissan hasn't revealed much else. No words on the architecture of the vehicle. Sure, all signs have pointed toward a complete electric conversion, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out.
It would also potentially give Nissan extra spare parts for those who keep running their GT-Rs as they are. There are a variety of options for Nissan. Of course, this is all speculation. We don't know what the company intends to do in the future, but the project will surely give them a lot of knowledge about how a classic GT-R will handle electric power. It will also be interesting to see how other car companies respond and how they might react to this rather impressive restomod.
This electric R32 has the potential to open the floodgates. Other manufacturers may see the potential in taking a classic model of their own, and turning it into an electric restomod. How would you feel seeing Honda bring in a first-generation NSX and convert it to full electric? Would McLaren even consider taking the legendary F1 and creating an electric version? That last one might be a stretch, but it's an exciting thought. Electric cars are still, in some people's eyes, simply not cool enough. But an electric GT-R? Now that is something that might just be incredibly cool.
This concept is also just a great way to modernize the R32. Replacing the legendary RB26 engine isn't what everyone will want to see, but it will inject fresh technology right into the heart of this sports car. Meanwhile, electric power should allow the R32 to be even more capable in terms of its various performance figures as well.
Why Nissan Is Creating An Electric R32
The reason the engineer came to Nissan with an idea for an electric R32 is that they loved all things GT-R. The engineer is quoted by Nissan as saying “By combining the car that I love the most with the technology that I think is the best, we can create a car that people around the world will be more excited about.” In other words, this car should be the best of both the past and the present or even the future. Yet Nissan isn't giving too much away when it comes to what they will do.
The company recently unveiled the actual R32 that will be the subject of this conversion. It is an excellent and well-kept example. Something many automotive fans may not be happy about. But this example is in great condition and will make Nissan's life easier. Other than showing off the actual car, Nissan hasn't revealed much else. No words on the architecture of the vehicle. Sure, all signs have pointed toward a complete electric conversion, but we will have to wait a little longer to find out.
What the electric GT-R means for this car's future
There are some exciting aspects to this conversion of the R32. For starters, the project in itself is fascinating. It's one of the most outrageous conversions of a classic car into an EV. There is also the possibility this project could shape the GT-R's future. Nissan, in theory, could use this project as a springboard to create a program whereby they convert people's own GT-Rs into electrified versions - allowing them to drive on for many years, well into the future of the electric era.
It would also potentially give Nissan extra spare parts for those who keep running their GT-Rs as they are. There are a variety of options for Nissan. Of course, this is all speculation. We don't know what the company intends to do in the future, but the project will surely give them a lot of knowledge about how a classic GT-R will handle electric power. It will also be interesting to see how other car companies respond and how they might react to this rather impressive restomod.
More classic and ffficial restomods may arise
This electric R32 has the potential to open the floodgates. Other manufacturers may see the potential in taking a classic model of their own, and turning it into an electric restomod. How would you feel seeing Honda bring in a first-generation NSX and convert it to full electric? Would McLaren even consider taking the legendary F1 and creating an electric version? That last one might be a stretch, but it's an exciting thought. Electric cars are still, in some people's eyes, simply not cool enough. But an electric GT-R? Now that is something that might just be incredibly cool.
This concept is also just a great way to modernize the R32. Replacing the legendary RB26 engine isn't what everyone will want to see, but it will inject fresh technology right into the heart of this sports car. Meanwhile, electric power should allow the R32 to be even more capable in terms of its various performance figures as well.
The electric R32 GT-R is a very cool concept
The debate as to whether Nissan should or shouldn't be doing this will no doubt rumble on. It will continue when the car is finished, and after that as well. But the principle behind this conversion is very cool. It is similar to what Opel did with their Manta conversion a couple of years ago. And Nissan have experience creating an electric classic, – see their Newbird version of the Bluebird from 2022. It's a shame the company has been so cagey as to what their exact plans for the car are. Hopefully, sooner rather than later we will actually find out what this R32 is all about, and how far Nissan have gone in terms of electrifying it.
?R32EV? vol.3— ????????? (@NissanJP) April 6, 2023
EV?????????R32???????GT-R?????????????#GTR #R32EV pic.twitter.com/Myj5mfLnEe