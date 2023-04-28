Why Buy a Supercar When You Can Have a 611-HP BMW M2 for Far Less?

For the extra thrills, of course, because no matter how powerful a mainstream model is, it will always pale in comparison with a blue-blooded exotic beast. And with that off our chest, let's proceed to the reason behind this story, which is a very punchy BMW M2 from the previous generation.
The premium subcompact sports coupe from the Munich auto marque left the factory in the Competition specification. This means 404 horsepower (410 ps/302 kW) available on tap and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) of torque.
As for the pictured one, you already know it has 611 horses to play with from its modified twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine lifted from the previous M3 and M4. That equals to 620 metric horsepower or 456 kilowatts. G-Power says that the torque is rated at 590 pound-feet (800 Nm). The excessive amount of work that went into it has turned it into an even more extreme ride.
The tuner does not mention the sprint time at all, stating only that the V-max has increased to 205 mph (330 kph), up from 174 mph (280 kph) when ordered with the optional M Driver's Pack or 155 mph (250 kph) as standard. However, it is likely that it needs in the region of 3.5 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from zero. The stock one can do it in four seconds dead with the available dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The three-pedal version, which uses a six-speed manual gearbox, is two-tenths slower.
How badly do you want your previous-gen BMW M2 Competition to be this punchy? Enough to pay a lot of money for it? Well, then if so, you will have to fork out €22,610 (equal to $24,900) for the work. In the social media post shared below, the tuner does not reveal the pricing. However, a quick look on their website reveals the aforementioned sum, which comprises the power boost, new exhaust system with the specific burble, and the V-max increase.
The pictured car bears the tuner's signature at both ends in the form of the new logos that have replaced the BMW roundels. The emblem can also be seen on the new five double-spoke alloys, and in the cockpit, on the new three-spoke steering wheel that combines carbon fiber and Alcantara. The multi-function piece features an LED display for a more racy feel and is available as an option. G-Power is asking €2,380 ($2,620) for this part.
Additional features for the BMW M2 Competition (and other M2s) are available on the tuner's shelves, like the roll cage, premium floor mats, coilover suspension sets, and new wheels, among others. For the right sum, they will also re-upholster your car's interior in fine leather, available in different hues.
