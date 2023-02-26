Taking a Peek Under the Hood of This BMW M5 CS Will Leave You Speechless

The BMW M5 CS feels underpowered, said absolutely no one ever. And for good reasons, as you’re looking at jaw-dropping thrust and output that allow this super executive sedan to hit the drag strip every now and then, and the local racetrack, with the driver accompanied by their close ones to make them dizzy while going from apex to apex.
No less than 635 metric horses run wild under its hood, translating to 626 brake horsepower and 467 kilowatts. Combined with the 750 Newton-meters or 553 pound-feet of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, the zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) sprint is a three-second affair, and top speed stands at 306 kph (190 mph).
As for the pictured BMW M5 CS, it paid a visit to G-Power, getting a few upgrades that have bumped the magic numbers to an incredible 820 ps (808 hp/603 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). Unfortunately, the tuner wasn’t willing to disclose the new sprint time of this supercar dressed as a business sedan, but it is probably half a second faster to 100. Just for kicks, we will remind you that the Ferrari F8 Tributo can deal with the acceleration in 2.9 seconds.
Besides the new software, turbocharger upgrade, exhaust system, and intercooler, G-Power can remove the V-max limiter as well. The transmission software has also been updated in order to better cope with the extra oomph. On top of that, they can equip it with a carbon fiber hood, and other parts made of the same lightweight material, including the grille, and rear wing. Aftermarket wheels for the M5 CS can be found on the tuner’s shelves too, next to a new steering wheel, and a few other things.
Even without paying a visit to the tuning fairy, this top dog in the BMW M Division’s shelter does have the looks to match the grunt, and the best way to tell it apart from the M5 Competition and normal M5 is to look at the headlights for the yellow DRL signature. The gold bronze grille and matching wheels, when it comes to stock examples are other defining features, together with the ventilated hood, carbon fiber front seats with heating, headrests displaying an imprinted map of the Nurburgring Nordschleife, minimalist center console, bespoke tread plates, and exclusive floor mats.
If you forgot, the BMW M5 CS is no longer on sale in the United States, as it was only available for one year, accompanied by a $142,000 MSRP, plus the $995 destination charge. The M5 Sedan, with its 600 horsepower and the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.2 seconds, will set you back a minimum of $109,900.
