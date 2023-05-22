White Leaf Commons Lets You Experience the Tiny Lifestyle and Outdoor Living

Tiny living can mean different things to different people. For some, it means freedom and the ability to move around whenever they please, for others, it is about the opportunity to live more sustainably and intentionally, while others see it as a necessity to reduce their monthly bills. Whatever the reason for downsizing, tiny houses provide many lasting benefits and encourage living a more purposeful and simpler life.
However, tiny living comes with challenges and limitations, so the decision to go tiny is not an easy one to make, and some people prefer to sample this lifestyle before moving into a more compact living space. This gorgeous white tiny house located in Jesup, Georgia, offers those who consider committing to the change a great opportunity to see what living in a small dwelling entails and what joys and sorrows it brings.
Called the White Leaf Commons, this charming tiny house can be rented through Airbnb and boasts a truly amazing deck area, so besides trying the tiny living lifestyle, guests can also spend plenty of time outdoors.
The rental tiny house measures approximately 24.5 feet (7.5 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide, and although it is built on wheels, it is stationary. It has a cute all-white exterior design with shiplap siding and green Venetian awnings on all windows.
The interior of White Leaf Commons features an open-space layout with a living area, the kitchen, and the bathroom on the ground floor, and two lofted sleeping spaces that offer accommodation for three. It welcomes guests in a cozy and relaxing atmosphere, with white walls, natural wood flooring and ceilings, and yellow-colored patterns on decor items like window curtains and throw pillows.
Just like in most tiny houses, the kitchen is adjacent to the living room, and the open space design makes it possible to hang out with family or friends even if you're in different "rooms." Of course, because this is a tiny home we are talking about, the room division is not as clear cut as in a conventional residence, but in this case, one of the kitchen cabinets does serve as a room divider. The ladder leading to one of the lofts is right between the sofa and this cabinet, further adding to the idea of room separation.
The kitchen is small but is well enough equipped so that you can cook meals even if you are on vacation. There is a big sink, a portable cooktop, coffee maker, toaster, and a huge double-door fridge/freezer. There is also a hot water kettle and all the kitchen basics you would find in a regular house so that guests feel at home.
The tiny house has two sleeping lofts, both of which have small windows to let some natural light in. The one sitting above the kitchen can be accessed via a ladder and features a double bed and a unit for storage, plus a second TV if you want to watch your favorite shows while lying in bed. The loft above the bathroom would fit a twin mattress but is currently arranged as a relaxation space and can be accessed via handrails mounted on the wall.
The fully functional bathroom is small but chic and equipped with all the basics, including a flush toilet, a small tub, and a vanity with a ceramic sink and a round mirror above it. Black and white tiling on one of the walls adds architectural interest to this space, and a barn door provides some much-needed privacy.
Making the transition to tiny living is a decision that you should not rush in any way, so living in a tiny home like White Leaf Commons for a few days can show you if this lifestyle is suitable for you and if you are ready to make the move. The tiny dwelling market has seen tremendous growth and evolution over the past two decades, and there are countless models now available for those wanting to downsize and reap the benefits of tiny living. White Leaf Commons is just an example in the sea of possibilities.
Once you step inside through the white entrance door, you will find yourself in the living room, which includes a comfortable black futon, a big coffee table, and a cabinet with open shelves on which a big TV is placed to offer guests entertainment in the evening. For additional seating space, there is also a bean bag next to the sofa.
Just like in most tiny houses, the kitchen is adjacent to the living room, and the open space design makes it possible to hang out with family or friends even if you're in different "rooms." Of course, because this is a tiny home we are talking about, the room division is not as clear cut as in a conventional residence, but in this case, one of the kitchen cabinets does serve as a room divider. The ladder leading to one of the lofts is right between the sofa and this cabinet, further adding to the idea of room separation.
The kitchen is small but is well enough equipped so that you can cook meals even if you are on vacation. There is a big sink, a portable cooktop, coffee maker, toaster, and a huge double-door fridge/freezer. There is also a hot water kettle and all the kitchen basics you would find in a regular house so that guests feel at home.
The tiny house has two sleeping lofts, both of which have small windows to let some natural light in. The one sitting above the kitchen can be accessed via a ladder and features a double bed and a unit for storage, plus a second TV if you want to watch your favorite shows while lying in bed. The loft above the bathroom would fit a twin mattress but is currently arranged as a relaxation space and can be accessed via handrails mounted on the wall.
The fully functional bathroom is small but chic and equipped with all the basics, including a flush toilet, a small tub, and a vanity with a ceramic sink and a round mirror above it. Black and white tiling on one of the walls adds architectural interest to this space, and a barn door provides some much-needed privacy.
The expansive outside deck is one of the highlights of this tiny home. While most tiny houses we've seen have a front deck that expands the living quarters and is used for dining and lounging, this rental property's deck extends to the side of the house and is equipped with a barbecue, a dining table, a bistro table, and even a sofa and sun loungers. Also on the property, you will find a huge round saltwater pool inviting guests to make a splash, literally.
