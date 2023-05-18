The Acacia Tiny Home Ensures Maximum Functionality Without Losing Focus on Aesthetics

People’s level of interest in minimalism and tiny living shows no sign of abating. The tiny house trend is particularly popular in certain parts of the world, including Australia, where many see it as a viable solution to the housing affordability crisis.
Since the demand for compact living spaces remains high, competition is fierce among local tiny home builders. One of the best-known small dwelling builders in Australia is Uber Tiny Homes, a company based in Byron Bay that has been in the business since 2016 and has made a name for itself by building practical and aesthetically-pleasing homes.
We’ve discussed many of their models here on autoevolution, and each one left us pleasantly impressed. And the good news is the company’s well-thought-out designs can be recreated anywhere across the globe, as their blueprints with detailed measurements are available to buy at an affordable price.
Today, let’s look at the Acacia single-story model, a 31-foot (9.6-meter) long and 8-foot (2.5-meter) wide tiny home that has a ground floor bedroom and no lofts, which makes it suitable for people of all ages, including seniors who would rather avoid climbing ladders or stairs. Moreover, almost every detail in terms of exterior and interior design can be customized depending on the client’s preferences, so you have the opportunity to truly make it your dream home.
Modern and stylish, the Acacia tiny house is finished in a combination of architectural grade metal siding and weathertex or cedar. The white cladding sheets are pleasantly complemented by the window and door trim that adds a bit of color to the mix. The house is built on a triple-axle trailer built to the highest standards, and like many other models in the builder’s portfolio, it boasts a 5mm thick chassis wall that helps prevent bowing.
For those who want to expand their living space, the company can also fit the Acacia with a generous covered deck that you can decorate and use as you wish. It can be an alfresco dining area, a lounging space where you can hang out with family and friends, or even an outdoor office. The possibilities are endless.
Access inside the tiny house is made through a full-light sliding door that keeps the interior luminous and fresh. Large picture windows serve the same purpose while also allowing residents to gaze outside and take in the beautiful views.
There is nothing truly groundbreaking about the interior layout, but its simplicity ensures maximum functionality without losing focus on aesthetics. It can be customized based on your needs, but the presented model has the ground-floor bedroom on one end of the tiny home and the open-space kitchen/ lounge area on the other end. The bathroom is located in the center of the house, between the bedroom and the lounge.
The bedroom is spacious enough to fit a double bed, two bedside tables, and a closet and still leaves plenty of space to walk on both sides. A large picture window behind the bed headboard means that the sunlight can be your morning alarm every day.
The modern U-shaped kitchen features white cabinetry with enough counter space for cooking, a large sink, an oven, and a four-burner cooktop. There are windows all around, allowing you to gaze outside while you busy yourself prepping meals, and the builders also added a breakfast bench that can seat two people.
Besides functionality, the kitchen impresses through its modern design, with a combination of straight lines, a bright color palette, and a beautiful wood accent wall that ties it all together.
The living/lounging area in this house consists of a comfortable storage-integrated sofa that faces a wall-mounted television. A fold-up table in this space comes in handy when you have people over or want to do some work on the laptop. When not in use, it can easily be folded up against the wall and thus create more elbow room.
A sliding barn door keeps the bathroom in this home away from sight. It comes with all the basics to make your mobile living experience easy, including a standing shower, a sink with vanity, and a toilet.
Each house built by Uber Tiny Homes is a customized version of the initial model, so prospective clients can rest assured they will have the final say in terms of external cladding, wall color, storage solutions, decor items, and more, so they can genuinely feel at home in their tiny house. From the clever layout and functional spaces to the warm, inviting atmosphere and the spacious deck, this compact home has plenty of appealing qualities to turn into your dream home. All these perks come for a price, though, and the one you have to pay for the Acacia tiny home on wheels is AUD$ 145,000, which equals around US$ 97,200 at current exchange rates.