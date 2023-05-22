Light-Drenched Tiny House Is Made for Downsizing With No Compromise

Money may not buy happiness, but it will definitely buy you the mobile home of your dreams and, with it, your shot at a happy, downsized lifestyle. If you can afford it, even downsizing can be a luxurious, premium experience.
We live in uncertain, troubled times, perhaps more so than ever before. The early 2000s trend of downsizing, which started out of a desire to reduce one's carbon footprint and monthly expenses, has been gaining popularity at an incredible pace. Mobile homes are not just downsizing in its purest form but also a means to move about the country with relative ease, so they're able this way to combine the best of both worlds: home ownership and travel.
These days, tiny houses come in all shapes and sizes so as to fit a variety of budgets. DIY (do it yourself) builds are obviously the cheaper option, but they're also the riskiest if you play it by ear and/or don't have the necessary skills. Then, there are custom units, which, like everything else custom, are the most expensive and, because of it, impressive.
The latest from Mint Tiny House Company falls in the latter category. Since its emergence on the market in 2014, the Canadian builder has been striving to cover the entire spectrum of options, from more affordable to personalized premium. This yet-to-be-named unit is the crème de la crème: a custom park model that offers incredible amounts of space (*for a mobile home) with gorgeous premium finishes, high-quality materials, and a price to match.
Sitting on a four-axle trailer, the tiny offers a width of 10 feet and a length of 40 feet (3 x 12.2 meters), so 400 square feet (37.2 square meters) of living space in total. It's a park model, which means you can't simply hook it up to a truck and move it someplace else; you have to get special permits for towing it, so that translates into reduced mobility overall. In exchange, though, you get more space.
With an incredibly large surface of glazing, that space feels even bigger. The model presented below offers sleeping for as many as four people but is designed as a permanent home for just two, who would be basking in total comfort. The house offers three double French doors with windows over them, so you can blur the line between the interior and the exterior by creating open spaces. In bad weather, this much glazing means more natural light coming in to create the impression of a space less cramped.
The generous floorspace means the ability to add all the items that make everyday life easier, from a LUNOS HRV air filtration system to a dishwasher and a stacked washer and dryer set in the bathroom. The kitchen, for one, is apartment-sized, if not bigger, with two blocks that offer a lot of counterspace and room for storage and appliances.
The bathroom is also very spacious for a tiny house. On one side, you get a Separett composting toilet and a sink with floating vanity, and a glass shower on the other. The bedroom is the only one that feels tiny-house-sized, to the point where you might not get a walkaround if you put a king-size mattress in it. As shown in the video tour, it doesn't even have storage, as the walls are left intentionally blank for further customization.
Since we're on the topic of budget, there's no mention of pricing for this custom unit. Prices for a standard 10 x 40 model in this layout start at US$129,441/CAD 174,700, so yes, it's not exactly cheap.
The tiny is a variation on the 10 x 40 layout, the largest of park models available from Mint. It's yet to get an official introduction, but one lucky digital content creator got to tour it, and we have the video below to enjoy. This is downsizing for the rich folk or, at the very least, downsizing for when you don't really want to skimp on the creature comforts and fancy features.
With a single-floor layout, the tiny has a spacious living room, a chef's kitchen with an attached breakfast bar, a large bathroom that doubles as divider, and a main bedroom. The interior is a combination of stained wood and light wood cabinetry, and the contrast works very well with the glazing to create an airy, very cozy, and welcoming space.
By definition, downsizing means scaling down your entire life, including your home and all your material possessions, to live a more intentional and economic life. Whatever the reason for downsizing or for considering making this transition, know that there are always options. Just because a house is small and on wheels doesn't mean it has to be ugly, too small, or impractical. If you have the right kind of budget, it might even be extra fancy, like this one.
