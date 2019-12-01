Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side?

5 Tesla Model 3 European Configurators Up and Running

4 Elon Musk Promises Full Coverage of Europe with Tesla Superchargers

3 Tesla Model 3 European Pricing Announced, Starts at 53,500 EUR in France

2 The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 Is Finally Here, to Sell Only Online

1 Tesla Model 3 Is a Locomotive, Pulls the EU BEV Train to Record Sales

More on this:

What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival?

For many automotive enthusiasts (the author of this article included), nothing epitomizes more the idea of a cool, enticing car than a fun, sporty and attainable performance coupe.



That’s why I think Tesla should build this two-door version of its Model 3 sedan, and call it the Model 4 or the Model C and attract buyers that would otherwise have overlooked their range. It would be essentially the same car from a mechanical standpoint, but maybe with firmer suspension, tighter steering and, why not, more power from its electric motors.



The automaker is clearly no stranger to making sporty cars - in fact, its very first model (the Roadster) was a hunkered down two-seater based on the underpinnings of a Lotus Elise. This is where the company started and even though there’s a new Roadster in the works, I think there would be room in the range for a direct rival to the BMW 4 Series and others like it.



It would not be the brand’s biggest seller, certainly, but at the same time, if done right, it would become the darling of the automotive press. And even if this wouldn’t necessarily translate into better sales, it would increase the brand’s credibility among those who just can’t get over the fact that internal combustion-engined cars feel more exciting because of their engine sound.



Such a car would make them look past this detail. It’s certainly a valid point of view that EVs aren’t as exciting as a conventional car because they lack the noise and drama those cars have. At the same time, though, they are fast enough that they are slowly converting people into fans - and a 4 Series rival from Tesla would, I think, accelerate this process.



Maybe one big selling point for this model could be attaching a transmission to one of its motors, in order to allow the driver to actually shift gears. This is possible (as proven by Formula E cars) and it certainly makes EVs more engaging and more like their internal combustion counterparts.



Transmission manufacturer ZF has already launched a working



The Model 3 is a good base to make this on because of all the current electric vehicles, it is credited as being one of - if not the most - fun to drive. It’s considerably more agile and eager to turn than the slightly boat-like Model S, and with a firmer suspension setup and other sporty mods, it could be made even better.



Tesla could even go a step further and make a bespoke performance variant based on it, to go up against



Realistically, Tesla probably won’t build this car ever, or at least not based on its current crop of models. It is too busy right now getting the Model Y to market, as well as developing the Tesla Semi and



But it would be really nice if a small performance-oriented coupe was made at some point, something more usable and less extreme than the upcoming Roadster, a car that promises to dislocate your head from your spine when it accelerates. It would have to have enough power and not any more than that; certainly less than what the next Roadster is touted to have. Just look at how many people are prepared to sacrifice some practicality and usability for sexiness when they opt to buy the coupe version of a model that’s also available as a more family-friendly sedan, hatch or wagon - there are still lots of brand new coupes on the road . And since electric cars are becoming better and more fun to drive (as well as more popular) maybe it’s time to marry these two formulas.That’s why I think Tesla should build this two-door version of its Model 3 sedan, and call it the Model 4 or the Model C and attract buyers that would otherwise have overlooked their range. It would be essentially the same car from a mechanical standpoint, but maybe with firmer suspension, tighter steering and, why not, more power from its electric motors.The automaker is clearly no stranger to making sporty cars - in fact, its very first model (the Roadster) was a hunkered down two-seater based on the underpinnings of a Lotus Elise. This is where the company started and even though there’s a new Roadster in the works, I think there would be room in the range for a direct rival to the BMW 4 Series and others like it.It would not be the brand’s biggest seller, certainly, but at the same time, if done right, it would become the darling of the automotive press. And even if this wouldn’t necessarily translate into better sales, it would increase the brand’s credibility among those who just can’t get over the fact that internal combustion-engined cars feel more exciting because of their engine sound.Such a car would make them look past this detail. It’s certainly a valid point of view that EVs aren’t as exciting as a conventional car because they lack the noise and drama those cars have. At the same time, though, they are fast enough that they are slowly converting people into fans - and a 4 Series rival from Tesla would, I think, accelerate this process.Maybe one big selling point for this model could be attaching a transmission to one of its motors, in order to allow the driver to actually shift gears. This is possible (as proven by Formula E cars) and it certainly makes EVs more engaging and more like their internal combustion counterparts.Transmission manufacturer ZF has already launched a working two-speed transmission specially designed for electric vehicles , so I think it’s only a matter of time before one with even more gears (and option to shift them manually) will be launched. And it would go perfectly with this sporty coupe based on the Model 3.The Model 3 is a good base to make this on because of all the current electric vehicles, it is credited as being one of - if not the most - fun to drive. It’s considerably more agile and eager to turn than the slightly boat-like Model S, and with a firmer suspension setup and other sporty mods, it could be made even better.Tesla could even go a step further and make a bespoke performance variant based on it, to go up against the BMW M4 . Sure, the current dual-motor Model 3 is as quick to accelerate as a BMW M3 and comparable in the corners, yet hardcore enthusiasts would always choose the German car if all that mattered was how big a grin it put on their face.Realistically, Tesla probably won’t build this car ever, or at least not based on its current crop of models. It is too busy right now getting the Model Y to market, as well as developing the Tesla Semi and the crazy new Cybertruck But it would be really nice if a small performance-oriented coupe was made at some point, something more usable and less extreme than the upcoming Roadster, a car that promises to dislocate your head from your spine when it accelerates. It would have to have enough power and not any more than that; certainly less than what the next Roadster is touted to have.