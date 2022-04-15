West Coast Customs' Jeep Wrangler for Coi Leray's Album Launch Is Cherry Pink Madness

More on this:

1 2022 Jeep Wrangler Lineup Welcomes Hide Tide and Jeep Beach Variants

2 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Flaunts Available 4.88 Axle Ratio

3 Pretty in Pink: Jeep Extends Tuscadero Colorway Availability on 2022 Wrangler

4 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unveiled, Europeans Will Only Be Able To Buy the 4xe From Now On

5 2022 Jeep Wrangler Willys With Xtreme Recon Package Shows Up at Detroit 4Fest