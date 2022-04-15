West Coast Customs' Jeep Wrangler for Coi Leray's Album Launch Is Cherry Pink Madness

West Coast Customs never shies away from a challenge. For Coi Leray’s new album, Trendsetter, the body shop created a custom Jeep Wrangler that fits the theme perfectly.
Over a week ago, famous auto shop West Coast Customs debuted a custom, flowery van for Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s makeup release, based on a Ford F-59 stripped chassis.
Now, it has moved on to a different project for another famous person: Coi Leray. The 24-year-old rapper has just released her debut studio album, Trendsetter, and she had to celebrate this in a big way.
So, she worked with West Coast Customs, which is one of the top choices for celebrity build-ups. The company used to feature on MTV’s Pimp My Ride and has since retained the loyalty of its famous patrons.
For Leroy, West Coast Customs used a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe. The brand considers the Sahara trim as its luxury option, with upgraded configuration. It includes 20” aluminum-alloy wheels with grey-painted accents, leather-trimmed seating surfaces, a Uconnect 4C Nav with an 8.4-inch display, premium cloth surfaces, and a lot of additional options for the utmost comfort.
For Coi Leray, the SUV was stripped down and received a full custom vinyl wrap for whom they collaborated with Blitzwrap.
It comes with a light cherry pink exterior and a lot of nods to her latest album. The colorful SUV has the name of the album sprawled over the doors and the hood. Leray’s name is also on the hood. The wrap also included several colorful stars and spots of color that cover the entire body of the SUV.
The album launch took place at West Coast Custom’s headquarters, and the Jeep Wrangler was the pièce de résistance of the entire event. Coi Leray posed both next to and inside the Jeep Wrangler with its top down and looked very excited about the result.
Now, it has moved on to a different project for another famous person: Coi Leray. The 24-year-old rapper has just released her debut studio album, Trendsetter, and she had to celebrate this in a big way.
So, she worked with West Coast Customs, which is one of the top choices for celebrity build-ups. The company used to feature on MTV’s Pimp My Ride and has since retained the loyalty of its famous patrons.
For Leroy, West Coast Customs used a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe. The brand considers the Sahara trim as its luxury option, with upgraded configuration. It includes 20” aluminum-alloy wheels with grey-painted accents, leather-trimmed seating surfaces, a Uconnect 4C Nav with an 8.4-inch display, premium cloth surfaces, and a lot of additional options for the utmost comfort.
For Coi Leray, the SUV was stripped down and received a full custom vinyl wrap for whom they collaborated with Blitzwrap.
It comes with a light cherry pink exterior and a lot of nods to her latest album. The colorful SUV has the name of the album sprawled over the doors and the hood. Leray’s name is also on the hood. The wrap also included several colorful stars and spots of color that cover the entire body of the SUV.
The album launch took place at West Coast Custom’s headquarters, and the Jeep Wrangler was the pièce de résistance of the entire event. Coi Leray posed both next to and inside the Jeep Wrangler with its top down and looked very excited about the result.