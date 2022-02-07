2022 Jeep Wrangler Lineup Welcomes Hide Tide and Jeep Beach Variants

Stellantis-owned Jeep has once again improved the Wrangler lineup with more goodies. On this occasion, we’re dealing with a well-appointed trim level by the name of High Tide and a limited edition dubbed Jeep Beach.
Based on the Sport S, the High Tide will be available for order from $49,240 starting this month. Augmented with specific decals on the hood, this variant further boasts a body-color hardtop with the Sunrider Fliptop, a Gorilla Glass windshield, LEDs for the headlamps and fog lamps, rock rails, sand/slush mats, an eight-speed tranny, and the Xtreme Recon Package.
As a brief refresher, Xtreme Recon-equipped models feature 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 rubber boots, 17- by 8.0-inch wheels, a rear axle ratio of 4.56 for serious off-road shenanigans, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, uniquely tuned shock absorbers, a hinge-gate reinforcement, a jack spacer, a tire relocation kit, and no fewer than four cool wheel-flare extensions.
The finishing touch would be the 3.6-liter Pentastar, a free-breathing V6 that’s been offered in the Wrangler for a long time now. In this application, Jeep quotes 285 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute on 87 octane.
Excluding the $1,595 destination charge, the Jeep Beach special edition will cost $49,240 and number 500 units in total. Available in five colors for the exterior just like the High Tide, the Jeep Beach is nothing more than a High Tide with Jeep Beach decals on the hood. As the name implies, this limited-run model celebrates the Jeep Beach 2022 gathering in Daytona Beach.
“Along with the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab each year, Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach is one of the largest Jeep events in the country, attracting more than 200,000 visitors and 20,000 SUVs in 2021 alone,” said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in North America. “We listen to our customers, so we are celebrating their passion for beach-ready vehicles during this event with the Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach special editions, as well as introducing our new high-impact yellow exterior color - High Velocity.”
In addition to High Velocity, which retails at $395 on every Wrangler trim level, the aforementioned five colors further include Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, and StingGray. High Velocity indirectly replaces Hella Yella that Jeep offered on the JL/JLU generation from MY18 through MY21.
As a brief refresher, Xtreme Recon-equipped models feature 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 rubber boots, 17- by 8.0-inch wheels, a rear axle ratio of 4.56 for serious off-road shenanigans, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, uniquely tuned shock absorbers, a hinge-gate reinforcement, a jack spacer, a tire relocation kit, and no fewer than four cool wheel-flare extensions.
The finishing touch would be the 3.6-liter Pentastar, a free-breathing V6 that’s been offered in the Wrangler for a long time now. In this application, Jeep quotes 285 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute on 87 octane.
Excluding the $1,595 destination charge, the Jeep Beach special edition will cost $49,240 and number 500 units in total. Available in five colors for the exterior just like the High Tide, the Jeep Beach is nothing more than a High Tide with Jeep Beach decals on the hood. As the name implies, this limited-run model celebrates the Jeep Beach 2022 gathering in Daytona Beach.
“Along with the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab each year, Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach is one of the largest Jeep events in the country, attracting more than 200,000 visitors and 20,000 SUVs in 2021 alone,” said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep in North America. “We listen to our customers, so we are celebrating their passion for beach-ready vehicles during this event with the Wrangler High Tide and Jeep Beach special editions, as well as introducing our new high-impact yellow exterior color - High Velocity.”
In addition to High Velocity, which retails at $395 on every Wrangler trim level, the aforementioned five colors further include Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White, and StingGray. High Velocity indirectly replaces Hella Yella that Jeep offered on the JL/JLU generation from MY18 through MY21.