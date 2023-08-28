Welcome, Mr. Wick: 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Rocks Burgundy Like a Champ, Looks Perfect

The original 1965 Mustang and the latest, seventh-generation model have very little in common. They represent the nameplate at opposite ends of the spectrum. The 2024 model, on paper, should be the greatest Mustang ever made, objectively speaking. Meanwhile, the 1965 original can never be challenged in terms of who might be the bigger icon.
Here’s the thing though. Neither the 1965 car nor the 2024 Mustang can ever hope to touch later first-gen variants in terms of, simply but, being a bad-ass. I’m talking about 1967 through 1969 – these are the most aggressive-looking Mustangs ever made, and if that type of vehicle is good enough for John Wick, then it should be good enough for any one of us.
There are a few differences, mind you, between 67/68 cars and 1969 model year ones. It’s the latter that pack more “heft”, with Ford extending the body length by 3.8 inches, while also widening them by nearly half an inch.
The 1969 model year Mustang was also the first one to feature quad headlights positioned both inside and outside the grille. That was also the year in which Ford introduced us to the Mach 1 specification, featuring distinctive striping, pop-open gas gap, dual exhausts, and a matte-black hood with NASCAR-like cable and pin tiedowns, featuring a functional “shaker” scoop.
Inside, these Mach 1 variants came with goodies such as simulated wood trim and additional sound deadening. It’s no wonder over 72,000 people bought them during that first model-year run, or that "one" was used in the original John Wick movie.
By the way, yes, the car in the movie is claimed to be a Boss 429, but multiple 1969 Mach 1s were used during filming, instead of one Boss 429.
Now, what we found here, getting auctioned off, is exactly what we’ve been talking about: a 1969 Mach 1, looking gorgeous and mostly stock.
The car was originally painted Candy Apple Red, but subsequently refurbished in Burgundy, which definitely works better. The Magnum 500-style wheels measure 15 inches in diameter and are wearing BFGoodrich tires. The car also comes with power steering and power-assisted discs at the front (rear drums).
As for performance, we’re dealing with an original 351 ci Cleveland V8 engine, factory-rated at 290 horsepower. Everything is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual gearbox.
Mind you, this isn’t a mint-condition Mustang (some paint chips, upholstery defects), but it’s still in pretty good shape by the looks of it. Also keep in mind that there’s no title available, as the car is being sold in a state that does not issue titles for classic era vehicles.
As of right now (08-28-2023), you have just two days left to bid and try to make this gorgeous Mach 1 your own.
