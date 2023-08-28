Renault's New-Gen Cars Are Ready: The Kardian Urban SUV Will Soon Land in Brazil

Remember when horses were the utmost form of mobility and personal transportation? No, neither do I, since that was over a century ago. Still, one thing is undeniable, even some 135 years after Mr. Benz built the world’s first mass-produced automobile. Namely, while horses were universally used, their mechanical replacements tended to be as specialized as technologically possible.
While a horse was – and still is – able to travel all terrains and in all weathers, automobiles have segregated to such an extent that now one alone doesn’t seem to suit the needs of the same Homo Sapiens that have been perfectly pleased with the horse for so many millennia.
Take Renault, for example – the French company just announced the name of its latest international model, an urban SUV baptized Kardian. There’s an entire story behind this resounding call sign – click the video below for more details about how the name was penned – but the other aspect is equally intriguing. It’s designated environment and the corresponding abilities.
Renault hasn’t revealed much about the car besides the name and platform – a new urban Sport Utility Vehicle for international markets. If we expand the notions – ‘urban’ and ‘SUV’ – we could conclude that they are mutually canceling.
The Kardian is, according to the rumors, the internationalized version of Renault’s Dacia sub-brand best-seller, the Sandero Stepway. The architecture would fit the bill of the Kardian, but the French have opted for a more vibrant nomenclature.
The Kardian was carefully constructed using very strong sounds – K, R, and D – and the low vowel A. According to the French Model Naming Strategists within the Marketing Department (and yes, this is an actual remunerated occupation), the name was carefully chosen to contain ‘internationally clear consonants.’ Allegedly, those are responsible for inducing an image of strength and protection to the customers, features that sit at the core of this new B-segment model.
It will be unveiled in Rio de Janeiro on 25 October at an event where Renault is set to debut its new international lineup, with the Kardian being the inceptor of the French maker’s new chapter of car (kar?) making.
The yet-to-be-presented automobile continues an established tradition of the European make of using the hard ‘K’ sound in its models’ nameplates. Think of the Koleos, Kaptur (initially spelled with a C, but in some languages, the symbol corresponds with a softer pronunciation), Kadjar, Kwid, or Kiger.
Hearsay has it that the Kardian – a name that’s already been copywrite-protected and registered in several Latin American markets – draws its roots from the Dacia Sandero Stepway. However, it will be somewhat taller – to hint at its SUV-for-the-city nature – and feature several important safety and technology improvements. According to the rumors, adaptive cruise control and radar should come as options on the Kardian.
Android Auto and Apple Car Play will also be offered in conjunction with the Renault Multisense multimedia system. The ‘Dacializate: Dacia for everyone’ YouTube channel claims three driving modes will be available on the Kardian: My Sense, Sport, and Eco. The vloggers also say the new Renault will weigh around 1.1 tons with the 1.0-liter turbo engine. (The second video briefly goes over the Kardian's main features).
Due to more permissive emissions regulations in the South American markets, the Kardian might also offer a 1.3-liter TCE plant and even a 1.6-liter hybrid engine with 145 horsepower. The automobile should be available to customers in early 2024, but only in the miniature 1.0-liter three-cylinder version. The broadening of the motor range for the Kardian is predicted to occur in late 2025 or possibly 2026.
Take Renault, for example – the French company just announced the name of its latest international model, an urban SUV baptized Kardian. There’s an entire story behind this resounding call sign – click the video below for more details about how the name was penned – but the other aspect is equally intriguing. It’s designated environment and the corresponding abilities.
Renault hasn’t revealed much about the car besides the name and platform – a new urban Sport Utility Vehicle for international markets. If we expand the notions – ‘urban’ and ‘SUV’ – we could conclude that they are mutually canceling.
Regularly, the urban environment demands small (or very small) cars. At the same time, SUVs would have us think of the equivalent of the Swiss army knife of the automobile universe. Go just about anywhere, an all-you-need vehicle that isn’t afraid to tackle rough roads on weekends but doesn’t disturb the city inhabitants with coal rolls, oversized volume, or excessive noise.
The Kardian is, according to the rumors, the internationalized version of Renault’s Dacia sub-brand best-seller, the Sandero Stepway. The architecture would fit the bill of the Kardian, but the French have opted for a more vibrant nomenclature.
The Kardian was carefully constructed using very strong sounds – K, R, and D – and the low vowel A. According to the French Model Naming Strategists within the Marketing Department (and yes, this is an actual remunerated occupation), the name was carefully chosen to contain ‘internationally clear consonants.’ Allegedly, those are responsible for inducing an image of strength and protection to the customers, features that sit at the core of this new B-segment model.
The mighty-named Renault will begin its offensive on the international markets on October 25 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and it will go on sale in the South American markets afterward. The Kardian – one way to think of this name is a portmanteau between ‘kar’ (car) and ‘guardian’ – marks the launch of Renault’s new international strategy.
It will be unveiled in Rio de Janeiro on 25 October at an event where Renault is set to debut its new international lineup, with the Kardian being the inceptor of the French maker’s new chapter of car (kar?) making.
The yet-to-be-presented automobile continues an established tradition of the European make of using the hard ‘K’ sound in its models’ nameplates. Think of the Koleos, Kaptur (initially spelled with a C, but in some languages, the symbol corresponds with a softer pronunciation), Kadjar, Kwid, or Kiger.
Also, the godparents of the Kardian allude to the vivacity and liveliness of their new creation – ‘Kardi,’ as in ‘cardio:’ sport, intense physical activity, energy. If you pronounce it the French way, the name calls to mind technology, security, and plenty of driving pleasure and agility.”
Hearsay has it that the Kardian – a name that’s already been copywrite-protected and registered in several Latin American markets – draws its roots from the Dacia Sandero Stepway. However, it will be somewhat taller – to hint at its SUV-for-the-city nature – and feature several important safety and technology improvements. According to the rumors, adaptive cruise control and radar should come as options on the Kardian.
Android Auto and Apple Car Play will also be offered in conjunction with the Renault Multisense multimedia system. The ‘Dacializate: Dacia for everyone’ YouTube channel claims three driving modes will be available on the Kardian: My Sense, Sport, and Eco. The vloggers also say the new Renault will weigh around 1.1 tons with the 1.0-liter turbo engine. (The second video briefly goes over the Kardian's main features).
Due to more permissive emissions regulations in the South American markets, the Kardian might also offer a 1.3-liter TCE plant and even a 1.6-liter hybrid engine with 145 horsepower. The automobile should be available to customers in early 2024, but only in the miniature 1.0-liter three-cylinder version. The broadening of the motor range for the Kardian is predicted to occur in late 2025 or possibly 2026.