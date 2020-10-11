We Swear that the Spectro is not a Bathtub Toy, but Rather an Aerodynamic Marvel

When I first saw this yacht, I was reminded of those old submarine toys you play with in your bathtub. But after I stopped laughing and continued reading, I can say I may have been a bit surprised.
So by now we’ve established that this thing is a yacht. Now, what kind of yacht? It's called the Spectro, and just so we have a clear understanding of the vessel, we’re going to run through some basics of its design. It is quite large, coming in at 269 ft. (82m) and incorporates the use of some materials rarely used on a vessel this large.
For example, the hull is constructed using aluminum. Aluminum is known to be used in boats and other vessels because of its lightweight and durable properties, but in one this size, not so much. But aluminum does seem easier to shape than steel, so the designer may have chosen it specifically for this purpose. If we have a closer look at the shape of this hull, the bow reveals a shape that even looks aerodynamic. Obviously, it hasn’t been tested yet.
Something I did find rather neat about the design is the yachts folding dome structure. From the bow of the ship to the, let’s call it a main mast, there lies a meridian made of something, we don’t know what. But, through a “Smart” folding system, that meridian stretches out over the entire hull and creates a dome-like enclosure. And the coolest thing about it is that it’s completely see through.
Imagine taking a walk with coffee in hand on the top deck of this monstrosity and when you look up, the entire stormy sky is just pouring down. You continue to look up, drinking your coffee, paying no never-mind.
As far as the interior goes, we don’t have any sort of designs. We just know that there is space for up to 14 guests in luxury cabins with private bathrooms. The large outdoor spaces devoid of any sort of flavor were left like that intentionally. Used rather to show the available space in which to incorporate outdoor gyms, beach clubs, and a number of events into your trip.
Sure, sometimes it’s better to leave things to the imagination, but in the yacht world, people want to see a clear example of what they will be getting, even though a client's input is a must.
