We Swear that the Spectro is not a Bathtub Toy, but Rather an Aerodynamic Marvel

It’s not a toy, and it’s not some red chicken stretched out over waters. It’s simply a conceptual yacht design by yacht and industrial designer Amor Jimenez Chito. Albeit simple looking, it’s meant to be, on the surface at least.

When I first saw this yacht, I was reminded of those old submarine toys you play with in your bathtub. But after I stopped laughing and continued reading, I can say I may have been a bit surprised.

So by now we’ve established that this thing is a yacht. Now, what kind of yacht? It's called the Spectro, and just so we have a clear understanding of the vessel, we’re going to run through some basics of its design. It is quite large, coming in at 269 ft. (82m) and incorporates the use of some materials rarely used on a vessel this large.

For example, the hull is constructed using aluminum. Aluminum is known to be used in boats and other vessels because of its lightweight and durable properties, but in one this size, not so much. But aluminum does seem easier to shape than steel, so the designer may have chosen it specifically for this purpose. If we have a closer look at the shape of this hull, the bow reveals a shape that even looks aerodynamic. Obviously, it hasn’t been tested yet.

As far as the superstructure goes, carbon fiber was the material of choice. But knowing carbon fiber might not hold up on such a scale, we can find fiberglass being used to reinforce the carbon fiber base. But it seems that by trying to make the vessel lightweight, another material was needed to strengthen the whole thing, thus adding weight back on. But maybe on such a scale the trade-off is worth it.

Something I did find rather neat about the design is the yachts folding dome structure. From the bow of the ship to the, let’s call it a main mast, there lies a meridian made of something, we don’t know what. But, through a “Smart” folding system, that meridian stretches out over the entire hull and creates a dome-like enclosure. And the coolest thing about it is that it’s completely see through.

Imagine taking a walk with coffee in hand on the top deck of this monstrosity and when you look up, the entire stormy sky is just pouring down. You continue to look up, drinking your coffee, paying no never-mind.

However, that’s not all it’s for. One main function of the dome is to offer even more aerodynamics to the vessel. When closed, the hull shapes and lines, blend into the structure as well, creating a submarine style shape. And as we know, similar principles of aerodynamics govern both water and air, so this shape makes sense both below and above sea-level. Strapped with hybrid engines, this little torpedo can reach a max speed of 22 knots and cruises at 18 knots.

As far as the interior goes, we don’t have any sort of designs. We just know that there is space for up to 14 guests in luxury cabins with private bathrooms. The large outdoor spaces devoid of any sort of flavor were left like that intentionally. Used rather to show the available space in which to incorporate outdoor gyms, beach clubs, and a number of events into your trip.

Sure, sometimes it’s better to leave things to the imagination, but in the yacht world, people want to see a clear example of what they will be getting, even though a client's input is a must.
