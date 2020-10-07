Tesla's Self-Sustaining Party Yacht - Musk Offered No Input on the Design

This beauty of a dream is called the Tesla Model Y. I'm going to take a wild guess and say that the Y comes from the word ‘yacht,’ because that’s what this is. But being a yacht that bears the Tesla sigil and name, we can expect a few tricks unlike any other seen before.
This creation is a product from the mind of Dhruv Prasad, a designer out of Bangalore, India, and is shown off as being a fully self-sustaining vessel. But it also has to bring comfort and elegance worthy of a yacht. Who knows, maybe Musk has a look on our site and sees this design, and before long we see it in the news reels.
When we first see the yacht, we are given the impression that we are looking at a giant squid. The 131 ft. (40m) hull is sharp and narrow at the tip and then drags the rear flat and wide. It’s not very different from other yacht designs we’ve seen, but the superstructure atop the yacht encapsulates most of the top deck in order to create a massive interior space. That interior space is illuminated through all those holes that pierce through the superstructure. This ingenious use of natural light does have a drawback, no further decks can be created above.
The only other deck that exists on this Tesla is the lower deck. Once again, it includes large open spaces that are more for mingling with guests or setting up some sort of private party. We don’t see any sort of sleeping quarters of any kind. Instead we find a bar, further supporting the party-boat idea.
The only sort of area for relaxation aside from lounging and dining areas, is a glass room with two raised beds, most probably a spa. At the rear and outside this space is a private pool with two lounge chairs. Perfect for private moments. But if weather gets too rough, this area too can be closed off from the outside.
Now, we did mention that this yacht is self-sustaining. And it is through the use of a solar panel atop the superstructure. But this is more to keep some electrical systems running, not propulsion. At the center of the yacht we can see a red device with the Tesla sigil. This is the yachts turbine. It works by taking incoming waves and transforming their energy into electricity that charges a battery system. This battery system then returns that electricity and powers the turbine. That’s the theory anyway.
Who’s down to own a squid-looking yacht with tech we might never see?
