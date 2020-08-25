This Football Field-Sized Solar Power Sailboat Has a Helipad and Glass Decks

Her name is Elevate. She is a conceptual design from Hullform and Invisive. Two designers out of Romania with a vision unlike any other I've seen.
The initial design is that of a sailing yacht, or sloop if you will. And she does seem to have those capabilities. We can see a huge mast and two retractable wings on which to open a sail and catch some eco-friendly waves.
But this thing is huge. When we have a look at the rendering, we are given a feel for her size by the tiny people on deck. She comes in with a hull length of 331 ft (101 m). This incredible size offers more than enough space for just about anything you can think of. People, it’s the size of a football field.
However, because of this lack of visibility into the vessel, most of the top deck is covered in tons of glass. Subsequent decks underneath also include elements of glass to allow natural light onto as many decks possible. At the center of the top deck, we find a dining area, with a number of individual tables, leading me to believe that this yacht is designed with business in mind. A lounging area and full bar bring further leisure to the experience.
You may think this it is for the top deck, no sir, there's more. At the bow of the vessel we find a helipad crafted into the ship, while at the rear, wait for it, a giant solar panel. But where? That huge white strip near the rear of the vessel is a 32 foot (10m) wide solar panel that powers the entire vessel and its batteries.
As far as propulsion systems go, we have no mention whatsoever. But that makes sense, as it is just a concept after all, and until someone has the cash for something like this, there really is no need to think about propulsion systems.
One of the things we know for sure the ship has room for, is a glass pool on the lower deck. But this pool has a trick. It spans the entire width of the ship and can retract completely into the hull of the ship in case weather conditions get back.
You know how most sailboats have a crow's nest at the top? So does the Elevate. But seeing as how we don’t need to look for land anymore, it’s been transformed into a viewing platform suitable for two guests. This is what inspired the name for the vessel.
Just one other thing I need to point out on the Elevate, the rear of the hull has a manta-like rudder. This design should help steer the vessel with minimal adjustments, a mechanism and function similar to rear-wheel drive on cars.
