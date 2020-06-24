The Aliens are Here! Sure, if You Consider Architects as Being Aliens

kw

I’ve heard the recent rumors too. Blah blah, Mayan calendar. Blah blah, the world is ending. This far it hasn’t. But if you are on a beach just sipping a gin-tonic, and see one of these five concept ships coming in, you’ll either make peace with your gods and just stare at it, or you’ll run. Only to see it the next day docked in the same port as you. No space ships. No aliens. Just some crazy designs.These are the hatchlings of Zaha Hadid Architects for client Blohm + Voss, a yacht designer and manufacturer.There are five of these beautiful concepts available and all coming in just under 100 yards in length. Six, if you count the mother concept that comes in at a little under 140 yards.I don’t even know where to start describing these works of art, so I’ll start at the bottom. The hull for these ships has been re-analyzed and re-designed to allow such expression to manifest. The skeletal structure atop the hull is composed of a network of supports that vary in length and thickness. So the hull has to be exactly a certain shape in certain areas.Please don’t be fooled into thinking it’s just a shell shaped like this, it isn’t. An elaborate use of diagonal spaces, within the interior, is responsible for the overall shape. Some diagonals are transformed into stairs, others into intimate spaces, while some are simple supports.The skeleton itself dictates the shapes and dynamics of the interior space. Whereas traditional yachts adhere to a strict sequence when positioning decks and platforms. I wasn’t able to find one 90-degree angle in the designs.If while looking at the exoskeleton you started seeing coral or other aquatic structures in your mind, you would be spot on. The exoskeleton was inspired and created using naturally occurring shapes of the aquatic world.As mentioned earlier, these ships are concepts. but unlike most concepts, they were designed with functionality in mind. Meaning that these concepts are not really concepts after-all, but can be put into production the moment the buyer is ready.The design comes in five different variations, which allows the ship to be customized to the buyer’s preference, keeping in mind the structural integrity and play.These ships will be mounted with two Diesel engines that push out 2168each, around 3000, for a cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of 5000 nautical miles. As far as specs go, not much is said because they aren’t set in stone.“It will be expensive, for sure, as everything from Zaha is. This is not a project where you can see the exterior styling is done by X and the interiors are done by Y. Here, the interior and exterior are connected in a fluid dynamic; it’s one philosophy. My best guess is that this will be built when both the interior and exterior are in Zaha’s hands,” said Dr. Herbert Aly of Blohm + Voss. We couldn't have said it better ourselves.