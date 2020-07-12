The Aqueous 120 Super-yacht – Made Mostly of Glass Using Automotive Techniques

More on this:

1 The SS18, One of the Worlds Coolest and Smallest Super-yachts, is Fast

2 Piotr’s Trimaran - Czyzewski Designs Has Done It Again, Setting the Bar Higher

3 First, I Want You to Imagine an Oil Rig. Now, Imagine the Complete Opposite

4 The M5. A Submarine Super-Yacht That Offers a Cruise Through the North Pole

5 Devonport Onexisty Is the Superyacht of Tomorrow, Comes With Drive-in Garage